ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

This custom farmhouse-style home at The Hamlet in Norton Commons is a Homearama stunner

By Lennie Omalza
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aznrh_0hmkJ6Va00

The house at 11408 River Beauty Loop is located in The Hamlet, an exclusive Oldham County section of Norton Commons. Built, designed, and furnished by Mason Construction, Libby H Design Studio, and Cherry House Inc., the brand-new, modern farmhouse-style home is one of 10 on the 2022 Homearama tour, an annual Louisville event that showcases custom-built new homes at a single site.

Form and function

"The biggest thing we wanted (to do was) make design selections that reflect (the homeowners’) personality," Libby Helgeson, of Libby H Design Studio, told The Courier Journal. "Our homeowners have a high value of functionality and how they will use this space."

She adds that every element of the build — from the audio/visual components to the way the mudroom was designed — prioritized how the home would function for the family.

"I'm really excited that our homeowners will feel at home with finishes and details that are very thoughtful and reflective of their style," she said.

The newly finished house boasts four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, two offices, a bar area, a mudroom, a loft space for lounging, a wraparound porch, an enclosed sunspace, and a bar and recreational area in the finished basement. But Helgeson's favorite space is the kitchen.

Featuring white cabinetry, a white oak island, quartz countertops, and a chateau crayon backsplash, the space is also decked out with GE Monogram appliances.

"(And it’s) all tied together with beautiful aged-brass pendants," Helgeson said. "The gold finishes are spectacular. … I love the lights. It just has a warm ambiance to it."

Careful construction

Down in the basement, the homeowners opted for a more masculine feel, with stained cabinetry and darker countertops.

"We changed (up the look) with … deeper, darker (colors)," said Dan Perkins of Mason Construction. He adds that while the upstairs floors are white oak, the basement features darker-hued luxury vinyl plank, which is a durable flooring option often used in basements.

Also in the basement is a utility room that holds some of the equipment needed to power the home, which Perkins explains runs on geothermal heating and air.

"It’s the largest geothermal project in the United States," he said. "Everything on this side of Norton Commons is (geothermal)."

Perkins adds that the room he favors the most in his most recent Norton Commons project is the loft area at the top of the stairs.

"It’s open and light," he said. "It’s up (where) you don’t hear the noise from downstairs. It’s a great little getaway and reading nook."

With built-in shelving, a window seat, leather chairs, and a plush green sofa, the space is a quiet respite from the rest of the home.

Fashionable furnishings

The furniture and accessories in the loft area — as well as throughout the rest of the home — were carefully curated by interior decorators Lauri Jones and Julie Redmon of Cherry House.

"It was a nice blank slate to work with," Jones said, "and we went with a new/traditional route, using some traditional elements of furniture, but trying to make it seem fresh and modern at the same time."

Redmon says they were fortunate that Perkins and Helgeson created a bright primary bedroom suite with high ceilings and interesting wallpaper, as it allowed them to play with fun colors throughout the space.

"When you’ve got wallpaper," she added, "(it can be) a little bit more of a challenge to (incorporate) patterns with it."

She explains they started off with a rug that would complement the wallpaper. "From there," she said, "we went back to the store and went on a treasure hunt and found a chair, then started putting it all together."

Home of the WeekThis totally renovated 1970s Airstream is a dream getaway on the shore

Jones added they got lucky, as they were able to find pillows online that were made with the same fabric from the chair. After that, the rest of the pieces began falling into place.

"It’s not something that just comes overnight," Redmon said, explaining that they've been working on the house since February. "(But) it’s come together. It’s been fun, (and) it’s been challenging."

"We’re happy with how it turned out," Jones added.

Know a house that would make a great Home of the Week? Email writer Lennie Omalza at aloha@lennieomalza.com or Lifestyle Editor Kathryn Gregory at kgregory@gannett.com.

Home of the Week'We can do this.' How this couple turned an 1884 eyesore house into a sleek family home

Homearama 2022

WHAT: Homearama is an annual Louisville event that showcases custom-built new homes at a single site. The homes are fully furnished, decorated, and landscaped, and feature the latest in building trends, technology, and interior design. Homearama has been produced by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville since 1968.

WHEN: Sept. 10-25. Weekdays, 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 1-6 p.m. Ticket gate closes 30 minutes prior to closing time.

WHERE: Norton Commons, The Hamlet, Oldham County

TICKETS: Tickets are $15 per person. Children 12 and younger are free with an adult. Tickets are available online.

MORE INFORMATION: homearama.com

nuts & bolts

Home: This is a 4-bed, 4-and-a-half bath, 3,940-square-foot, farmhouse-style home that was built in 2022. It is located in The Hamlet, an exclusive Oldham County section of Norton Commons.

Distinctive elements: Wraparound porch; side porch with sunspace for multi-season living; paved side patio; custom cabinetry in kitchen and basement by Barber Cabinets; exquisite trim work; first-floor primary bedroom suite with side porch; GE Monogram appliances; granite countertops; Cherry House furniture; unique tile in all bathrooms; finished basement with bar, recreational area, bathroom, and bedroom.

Applause! Applause! Barber Cabinets; Stonemark; Premier Flooring; Griffin Plumbing; Kinser and Kinser HVAC; and Cherry House.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Louisville, KY
Real Estate
City
White Oak, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Business
County
Oldham County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Business
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool

This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Yummi Yummi Sushi starts up in South Louisville

LOUtoday has the lowdown on a new sushi spot in South LOUisville (7131 Southside Drive). Yummi Yummi Sushi’s business hours 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday. Michael L. Jones takes a deeper dive at Louisville Business First:
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Louisville#Interior Design#Farmhouse#Furniture#Plumbing#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Norton Commons#Mason Construction#Libby H Design Studio#Cherry House Inc#Ge Monogram
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. Believe it or not, most of authentic Oktoberfest takes place in September. So head to the German-American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus Riedelsheimer, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz. Saturday, Sept. 10. Hi-Wire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WHAS11

Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville. The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son. “My son’s life, when I seen his life...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
leoweekly.com

The Really Really Free Market is coming to Joe Creason Park on Sept. 24

“Nothing in life is free” is a lie. The Really Really Free Market is really really free and all the items available for choosing will be really really free. There is no trading, no bartering and absolutely no money exchange. The Louisville Anarchists host this Anti-Capitalist Market several times a year organized around their principles of “mutual aid, cooperation, and voluntary association.” However, anyone at any time can do a RRFM. It’s an event with roots in New Zealand and Asian Food Not Bombs groups. The event has spread worldwide and happens all over the United States.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fsrmagazine.com

Twin Peaks Strikes Area Development Agreement Near Louisville

Sports fans in and around Louisville will soon learn why Twin Peaks Restaurant, with the coldest beer in the business and best scenic views around, is the ultimate sports lodge experience!. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced that the brand has executed an area development agreement with JEB Food Group...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
NEW ALBANY, IN
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy