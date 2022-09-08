ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Saying goodbye to my college child never gets easier

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BGsj_0hmkJ5cr00

Certain moments in life echo, if you keep your ears open enough to catch them.

On Sunday, Valerie and I drove down to her sister Candice’s house in the Boston area to spend time with our daughter, Madeline, and to get back one of our cars that we had loaned her as she got settled during her first week back at college. Maddie had driven to her Aunt Candi’s house from her school in central Massachusetts.

We spent a nice couple of hours together, eating a late breakfast at a restaurant that has been a popular spot in Valerie’s hometown for 50 years. After chatting for a bit back at Candi’s house, I decided to head home to Maine in my car, knowing Valerie would be just a few miles behind me in her car once she too left.

As I pulled away from Candi’s house, I heard Maddie call out to me. I looked out the passenger window of my car and saw Maddie standing on Candi’s front brick steps, smiling and waving goodbye to me. This was a wonderful surprise, as I had hugged and bid farewell to Maddie back in the house. She and Valerie and Candi had been on the enclosed porch, caught up in conversation when I got into my car, so I was not expecting Maddie to step away for an additional goodbye.

I smiled and waved back and wished Maddie a great second week at school. By the time I got to the end of Candi’s street, I missed my daughter already. Both Valerie and I agree that it was harder saying goodbye to Maddie as she left home to embark on her sophomore year of college than it was when she did for her freshman one. Strange, but true. And stranger still, given that Maddie has transferred to a new college and is now just 125 miles from home, instead of 300 – just two hours away, instead of six.

I caught the echo the instant I saw Maddie waving from Candi’s front steps. I thought back to a similar image 18 years ago.

We were living in a townhouse in New Hampshire back then. Valerie and I moved there, shortly before Maddie was born. We had moved there from the Greater Boston area, where we had lived in a shoebox-sized apartment during the earlier years of our marriage. Both Val and I kept our jobs in Massachusetts for a while longer as we began our brief stay in the Granite State.

More Shawn Sullivan:Neighborhoods were once places where lifelong bonds were born. Is that still true today?

During this period, Maddie had a babysitter down in Massachusetts, in the same town where Valerie taught the second grade. Since Valerie needed to be at work early, however, I was the one who brought Maddie to her babysitter on my way to work in a neighboring community. I have the fondest memories of Maddie and I commuting each weekday morning. I would listen to Don Imus on the radio during this 35-mile drive and often would chat with Maddie as she sat strapped in the back seat, facing out the rearview window, as babies do these days.

There were two Monday mornings each month that I found difficult when it came to dropping Maddie off at the babysitter and wishing her goodbye. These Mondays were a marathon for me. As an editor at a weekly newspaper, I would put in a typical, 9-to-5 day at the office and then would cover the local selectmen meeting in the evening. These meetings would start at 7 p.m. and would often last until sometime between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. They were interminably long. Valerie and Maddie would be fast asleep when I finally arrived home, and they were a sight for sore eyes.

Coast Star columnist releases new book:'Memories, Middle Age, and Mom's Favorite Phrase'

It was one of these long-ago Mondays that echoed when Maddie waved goodbye to me as I drove away on Sunday. In my mind, like it was yesterday, I could see Maddie standing at the front door of her babysitter’s house as I drove away to that long day at the office. She could not have been more than a year old at the time. With some help from her babysitter, she was standing and waving in my general direction. I smiled and waved back. On the inside, though, I felt a little blue and missed my daughter already.

It is peculiar, the way we are required to experience longer durations of something as time marches on. As a child of 2 or 3 years old, I would miss my father and look forward to his return home from work – a wait of mere hours that to a toddler felt like an eternity. Now, with his passing in 2012, it has been ten years since Dad and I last said goodbye. On that Monday morning in 2004, I wished my infant daughter goodbye, knowing it would likely be well after midnight until I saw her again. Now, with her at college, even more time shall pass before Valerie and I see her again.

Echoes.

Shawn P. Sullivan is an award-winning columnist and is a reporter for the York County Coast Star. He can be reached at ssullivan@seacoastonline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Boston

What to know about the proposed Boston to Montreal train service

The daily train service would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada. The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining steam. The Montreal-based nonprofit group Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, is proposing a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups

The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Imus
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Central Massachusetts#Boston#Candi S House
newhampshirebulletin.com

New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care

The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
97.5 WOKQ

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy