Saying goodbye to my college child never gets easier

Certain moments in life echo, if you keep your ears open enough to catch them.

On Sunday, Valerie and I drove down to her sister Candice’s house in the Boston area to spend time with our daughter, Madeline, and to get back one of our cars that we had loaned her as she got settled during her first week back at college. Maddie had driven to her Aunt Candi’s house from her school in central Massachusetts.

We spent a nice couple of hours together, eating a late breakfast at a restaurant that has been a popular spot in Valerie’s hometown for 50 years. After chatting for a bit back at Candi’s house, I decided to head home to Maine in my car, knowing Valerie would be just a few miles behind me in her car once she too left.

As I pulled away from Candi’s house, I heard Maddie call out to me. I looked out the passenger window of my car and saw Maddie standing on Candi’s front brick steps, smiling and waving goodbye to me. This was a wonderful surprise, as I had hugged and bid farewell to Maddie back in the house. She and Valerie and Candi had been on the enclosed porch, caught up in conversation when I got into my car, so I was not expecting Maddie to step away for an additional goodbye.

I smiled and waved back and wished Maddie a great second week at school. By the time I got to the end of Candi’s street, I missed my daughter already. Both Valerie and I agree that it was harder saying goodbye to Maddie as she left home to embark on her sophomore year of college than it was when she did for her freshman one. Strange, but true. And stranger still, given that Maddie has transferred to a new college and is now just 125 miles from home, instead of 300 – just two hours away, instead of six.

I caught the echo the instant I saw Maddie waving from Candi’s front steps. I thought back to a similar image 18 years ago.

We were living in a townhouse in New Hampshire back then. Valerie and I moved there, shortly before Maddie was born. We had moved there from the Greater Boston area, where we had lived in a shoebox-sized apartment during the earlier years of our marriage. Both Val and I kept our jobs in Massachusetts for a while longer as we began our brief stay in the Granite State.

During this period, Maddie had a babysitter down in Massachusetts, in the same town where Valerie taught the second grade. Since Valerie needed to be at work early, however, I was the one who brought Maddie to her babysitter on my way to work in a neighboring community. I have the fondest memories of Maddie and I commuting each weekday morning. I would listen to Don Imus on the radio during this 35-mile drive and often would chat with Maddie as she sat strapped in the back seat, facing out the rearview window, as babies do these days.

There were two Monday mornings each month that I found difficult when it came to dropping Maddie off at the babysitter and wishing her goodbye. These Mondays were a marathon for me. As an editor at a weekly newspaper, I would put in a typical, 9-to-5 day at the office and then would cover the local selectmen meeting in the evening. These meetings would start at 7 p.m. and would often last until sometime between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. They were interminably long. Valerie and Maddie would be fast asleep when I finally arrived home, and they were a sight for sore eyes.

It was one of these long-ago Mondays that echoed when Maddie waved goodbye to me as I drove away on Sunday. In my mind, like it was yesterday, I could see Maddie standing at the front door of her babysitter’s house as I drove away to that long day at the office. She could not have been more than a year old at the time. With some help from her babysitter, she was standing and waving in my general direction. I smiled and waved back. On the inside, though, I felt a little blue and missed my daughter already.

It is peculiar, the way we are required to experience longer durations of something as time marches on. As a child of 2 or 3 years old, I would miss my father and look forward to his return home from work – a wait of mere hours that to a toddler felt like an eternity. Now, with his passing in 2012, it has been ten years since Dad and I last said goodbye. On that Monday morning in 2004, I wished my infant daughter goodbye, knowing it would likely be well after midnight until I saw her again. Now, with her at college, even more time shall pass before Valerie and I see her again.

Echoes.

Shawn P. Sullivan is an award-winning columnist and is a reporter for the York County Coast Star. He can be reached at ssullivan@seacoastonline.com.