Commentary: Wanted: kind hearts willing to learn

More than 12,000 people in New Hampshire experience an intellectual or developmental disability and need the direct assistance of another person to live a fulfilling life. Depending on their challenges, the help they need might range from structured instruction on how to perform job tasks, or help with feeding, dressing, medication management and other activities of daily living.

Our state’s system of ten nonprofit regional area agencies helps people with disabilities and their families lead fulfilling lives. We and our partner agencies employ thousands of people in direct care positions to provide the one-on-one support that helps citizens with disabilities reach their potential to become valued and participating members of their communities.

Our employees who provide one-on-one support are known as Direct Support Professionals. They come from all walks of life, diverse backgrounds and range in age from 17 to 75.

Their work is complex and goes well beyond caregiving, requiring skills including independent problem solving, decision making, behavioral assessment and prevention, medication administration, health and allied health treatment, teaching new skills, crisis prevention and intervention and more. They serve as coaches, mentors and friends.

People with disabilities may have to work harder to achieve different things and the job of a Direct Support Professional helps them reach their goals. While they may not be highly compensated, there’s magic in the work they do. The reward they receive from their service is tremendous – and humbling.

You may have seen one at work, perhaps coaching a member of the janitorial staff at your local YMCA or working with a new employee at your local supermarket. These professionals are called job coaches.

The scope of jobs that people with intellectual or developmental disabilities hold is much wider than what people believe. With help getting their foot in the door with a job coach they have the chance to become a contributing member of the community, have responsibility, be part of a team, earn a paycheck and enjoy independence. Just like you and me.

Living a good life and accomplishing goals means different things to different people. A job might not be within reach of everyone, but some other objective might be.

One area agency client, a woman who uses a power wheelchair, had never been to the beach and had never felt the ocean. She very much wanted to do that.

The staff members who supported her were not sure how they were going to get her in the water because of the power wheelchair, but decided to give it a try and drove her to the beach.

In talking with the lifeguards, they discovered that they had an accessible wheelchair on site. The next thing they knew a group of life guards got together, assisted the woman into the chair and wheeled her out into the ocean to feel the salt water for the first time.

As our staff member said, “Something extraordinary happened that day. Every person who was there was changed for the better.”

While not every day is like that, that staff member has now been with her agency for 16 years. She began her career in direct support and is now the senior director of residential and nursing services.

There are many opportunities for career advancement in this field. In fact, I’m CEO of Pathways of the River Valley, the area agency serving Sullivan and lower Grafton counties, and I began my career as a direct support professional.

If you read this and are someone with a kind heart who wants to help others, a job in direct support might be rewarding for you too.

It’s rewarding to help someone have a good life. There’s magic in the work we do.

Mark Mills is CEO of Pathways of the River Valley one of New Hampshire’s ten area agencies which help people with developmental disabilities and their families lead fulfilling lives. He lives in Newbury.