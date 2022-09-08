ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Two more names to be added to Hampton’s Global War on Terrorism Monument

By Angeljean Chiaramida
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGlSH_0hmkJ2yg00

HAMPTON — The names of two more New Hampshire heroes will be added to the Global War on Terrorism Monument when American Legion Post 35 holds its annual rededication service on Sept. 11.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, is scheduled each year on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States that killed thousands of Americans and began the nation’s Global War on Terrorism, according to American Legion Post 35 Cmdr. Berk Bennett. The program begins at 6 p.m. at 69 High St. in Hampton, home to Post 35.

This year the names of Army Specialist Brandon T. Martinez, of Londonderry, and Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio, of Kensington, will be added to the monument. Their names will bring the total number of Granite Stater military members who lost their lives as a result of America’s war on terrorism to 81, Bennett said.

Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio

Losapio, 31 at the time of his death on June 8 of this year, was a pilot and one of five Marines who died when their Osprey tiltrotor helicopter crashed in the California desert during a training exercise.

The son of Michael and Susan Losapio, who moved from Kensington to Wolfeboro in 2021, Losapio also leaves behind his sister, Amanda, and fiancé, former USMC Captain Kelsie Hancock, and many other family members, friends and colleagues whose lives he touched.

Losapio, a 2009 Exeter High School graduate and wrestling team member, went on to graduate magna cum laude from Vermont’s Norwich University in 2013, before being commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Honoring Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio:Marine returns home to NH after fatal Osprey crash

He received his pilot “wings” in 2016 and served as an active-duty pilot attached to VMM-364, “The Purple Foxes” squadron, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, flying the MV-22B Osprey. He served more than nine years in the USMC, with over 1350 flight hours, including 183.5 hours flying combat missions through three overseas deployments.

'Surfing heals all wounds'::Wounded Warriors hit surf at Hampton's North Beach

Army Specialist Brandon T. Martinez 1996-2021

Martinez was 24 when he died on June 19, 2021, in South Korea, the result of a medical incident while undergoing water survival training at Camp Humphreys. Raised in both Arizona and Londonderry, he was the son of Librado and April Martinez, and the brother of Rachael and Tony Martinez.

A graduate of Londonderry High School’s class of 2015, Martinez earned a degree in biotechnology from Great Bay Community College in 2017. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2019, serving as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist. While stationed with the 4th CBRN Company, 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Humphreys South Korea, Martinez provided critical support caring for other soldiers.

A solemn salute on Sept. 11

According to Bennett, the Sept. 11 ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with an invocation by Pastor Tim Lewis of the New England Shores Baptist Church, followed by the National Anthem, sung by UNH student Dasha Piotrowski, former member of the Junior Marine ROTC at Winnacunnet High School.

Opening remarks by Bennett will be followed by the unveiling of the GWOT Monument, revealing Martinez’ and Losapio’s names, by two Post 35 retired military members, Lt. Col. Patricia Bushway, and Capt. Suzanne Tetreault.

Both fallen heroes will be eulogized, Bennett said, and their parents are also expected to speak at the service.

The event’s guest speaker is Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Barker, a combat service rescue pilot who’s seen service in Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa.

The service will conclude with a salute by Seacoast Detachment of Marine Corps League’s Firing Detail, followed by the playing of Taps.

'Love and War':Hampton veteran and Semper Fi singer says Afghanistan echoes Vietnam

Bennett also reminds those who would like to honor the state’s lost military members of the upcoming “Run for the Fallen, NH,” which starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Waterville Valley this year.

“This isn’t a race nor a fundraising event,” Bennett said. “You can run or walk or push a baby stroller, if you like. It’s free and an opportunity to meet the family members of Granite State men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their country’s defense.”

Poster-size pictures of the fallen line the 4-mile route, Bennett said, with their family members standing beside them.

“People can meet and talk to Gold Star family members,” he said. “This is a time for hugs and handshakes.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest

“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MERRIMAC, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Londonderry, NH
Government
City
Londonderry, NH
State
California State
City
Wolfeboro, NH
State
Vermont State
State
Arizona State
City
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
Government
manchesterinklink.com

City redistributes Green’s responsibilities following resignation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the resignation of Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green, the City of Manchester seeks to continue her work through different parts of local government. Issues related to homeless/houseless encampments will be coordinated by the Neighborhood Enhancement Team. Residents can still utilize the See Click...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain

LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WINDSOR, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Marines#United States Marine#Localevent#U S Marine Corps#War#Festival#American Legion Post#Americans#Army#Kensington#Usmc
Q97.9

This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted

There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
HOLLIS, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newhampshirebulletin.com

New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care

The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

FBI helping investigate "concerning issues" at Rowley kennel

BOSTON --The FBI is now helping with an investigation into the conditions of the Hydrant Regency Dog Kennel in Rowley.The FBI's Evidence Response Team searched the kennel Friday morning after being asked by State Police to help.The kennel was flagged by police on August 27 when they were returning goats found roaming on Route 1.Police say that is when they noticed some "concerning issues" at the kennel, which has been closed since August 29. It is still unclear what the issues were.There is expected to be a significant police presence at the kennel all day on Friday.Animals being housed on the property have been returned to their owners, while the goats are in the custody of the MSPCA.  
ROWLEY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name

A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
DOVER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts sentenced for drug trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States

BOSTON – A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts has been sentenced for fentanyl trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States after being deported. 26-year-old Jefri Paulino was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Aug. 31, 2022, to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On Oct. 22, 2021, Paulino pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Paulino has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2020.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy