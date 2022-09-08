ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epping, NH

Rat poison is killing snowy owls: Here’s what On the Wing in Epping, NH is doing about it

By Kathleen D. Bailey
Portsmouth Herald
EPPING — Jane Kelly, founder and owner of the raptor rehabilitation and education center On the Wing, led the way into one of the sheds dotting her property.

A dazzling white owl looked down from the rafters.

"This is a snowy owl, and it's the second time he's been here," Kelly said.

The owl, nicknamed “Seabrook,” was first brought to the Epping facility in February after it was found to be in distress.

It didn’t take Kelly long to make a diagnosis as to what was ailing the bird. Pushing the feathers away from Seabrook’s chest revealed large black mass veins caused by massive internal hemorrhaging caused by ingesting anticoagulant rodenticide, which is used in bait boxes. After nursing the bird back to health and releasing it a month later, the apex predator was brought back to the Epping facility weeks later only to be diagnosed with the same affliction.

"We released him last March. He went back to the same place he'd come from — Route 1 in Seabrook, with all the restaurants. It's easy food for him," she said, only to get sick again.

"He'll be released in the fall," she said. "What's to prevent him from going back to Route 1?"

Kelly and state Rep. Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth, recently held an information session to explore the issue of rodenticides, which are affecting the raptors Kelly works with and other animals.

Both said they would like to see rodenticides banned in New Hampshire and replaced with a more humane treatment. They're not yet sure what that will be. The bait boxes and the rodenticides are the "cheapest route," according to Kelly.

"People don't want to be bothered," she said. "We are at the root of the problem."

Rodenticides kill more than just rats

"Seabrook" and other birds feast on the rats clustered around restaurant dumpsters, Kelly explained. But those rats are the target of rodenticides, which kill them — and can kill any animal that eats the rats.

Kelly explained rodenticides are usually placed in so-called bait boxes.

"The rat goes in, eats the bait, exits and undergoes a brutal death," she said. "But then a hawk swoops down and it thinks, 'Oh! Dinner!'"

The rats are the primary target of the bait boxes, Kelly said, adding that there is an unfortunate "secondary target" — the birds she works with.

In recent months, about half the raptors brought into her have suffered from rodenticide poisoning.

The problem is compounded by the areas where bait boxes are placed — around day-care centers, schools and apartment complexes, Kelly said.

"Anywhere people are, there are bait boxes," she said. "If the family cat eats a poisoned rodent, they'll get sick, too."

Farm animals, pets and other wildlife, she said, are also vulnerable.

California bans rodenticides. Will NH follow?

Cannon said she became aware of the issue about a month ago.

"I have rodents under my deck," she said. "I use a Have-A-Heart trap and I've caught a lot of them. I relocate them."

But not everybody wants to go to the trouble, Cannon and Kelly agreed.

Kelly said that California has banned rodenticides, and Massachusetts has a plan in the works. Canada has banned residents from having rats as pets, and will levy a $500 fine to offenders, she noted.

While one rat in the wrong place is too many, Kelly said, the problem is compounded when they mate.

"A mating pair of rodents, within six months, can produce up to 1,000 offspring," she said.

Proponents of rodenticides often contend the chemicals are key in controlling the diseases rodents carry, as well as the damage they cause.

Other potential solutions, Kelly said, include electrocution or going into high-rodent areas with "rat terriers."

But Kelly doesn't want to do away with rodents. They have their place in the ecosystem, she pointed out, getting rid of the garbage and providing food for her beloved raptors.

Ideally, she'd like to see the most natural solution, where raptors eat rodents that die of natural causes. "It's what Mother Nature intended," she said.

A public campaign to save the raptors

Kelly led the way to another of the birdhouses lining her rural property. The shed is home to three juvenile horned owls.

"Their parents are dead, their siblings are dead," Kelly said. "One of them was bleeding from its feathers when it was found."

All three suffered from rodenticide poisoning.

The birds were initially taken in by Jodie Swenson and Erin Hutchinson of Cape Ann Bird Rescue in Massachusetts. Hutchinson administered Vitamin K to the horned owls every two hours around the clock until they were stabilized and brought to Kelly for further rehabilitation.

On the Wing is also host to five barred owls, two of which have been treated for secondary rodenticide.

"They're emaciated and they can't hunt anymore," she said of the affected owls.

The success rate with healing birds affected by rodenticides is "tiny," according to Kelly. She's able to save about 30 percent of the affected birds brought to her. "But if we get them in time, we have a better chance," she added.

Education is key, Kelly and Cannon agreed.

"The public needs to understand the repercussions of our actions," Kelly said.

Cannon is researching the issue and will look both at what other states are doing and where the legislation would fit in New Hampshire.

"We'll look at what exists, what doesn't exist, where would it go," she said.

Both women want to see some kind of roundtable discussion, with a chemist or pharmacist as a member of the panel.

Most of all, they'd like to get their friends, neighbors and fellow Granite Staters talking.

"The biggest thing about the process," Cannon said, "is the discussion that ensues."

For more information, visit raptorsarethesolution.org.

