Former state Sen. Nancy Stiles endorses Gail Huff Brown for Congress: Letters

Former State Sen. Nancy Stiles endorses Gail Huff Brown in CD1

Sept. 4 — To the Editor:

Dear District 1 voters,

Every day I am reminded that we are living in deeply troubled times. I have growing concerns over what lies ahead for us. I see much risk that all that’s good about our country is being taken for granted as we heed the voices of discontent and the often-counterproductive policies being proposed. Our economic well-being, our physical safety and security, and the very viability of the free world we live in are all threatened.

All the while, in Washington, professional politicians of all stripes seem more interested in feeding the fires of disunity than in seeking pragmatic solutions to real problems. I had the honor of serving in the New Hampshire legislature for 12 years and strongly believe the success of our New Hampshire way of life is rooted in having citizen legislators from all walks of life come together to seek consensus and serve the interests of their constituents.

If we want to change the trajectory of our country, we have a candidate who fits the bill perfectly in Gail Huff Brown. I have known Gail personally for over 10 years. She has the life experiences, the integrity and the personal strengths to excel as a citizen legislator, and is well prepared to lead in finding a more productive way forward for all of us. She acquired critical skills in a 30-year career as an investigative journalist, which will enable her to get to the root of what is really happening and point the way to effective policy prescriptions. She has no blinders on and no hesitancy when it comes to making tough decisions when they matter.

Gail also has far more foreign policy related experience than all the others in the race, sharpened during her years in New Zealand where she was elected and effectively served as head of the diplomatic spouses’ organization, a very good position in which to hone important skills practicing soft diplomacy. These are skills that will serve her well when dealing with others in Congress. She is the only Congressional candidate that has visited our national borders, both north and south where she listened and understood the various security needs that won her the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council.

On a more personal level, constituent service has always been important to me and I have always been impressed by Gail’s openness, honesty and willingness to listen. There are no pretensions there, she is one of us and solely interested in effective public service. These personal qualities will ensure that she doesn’t allow herself to be dragged into the partisan political struggle. She will faithfully serve the people of District 1, our state and our nation.

I encourage District 1 voters, Republican and Independent alike, to go to the polls and cast your vote for Gail on Sept. 13th.

Nancy Stiles

Former New Hampshire state senator

Why you should vote in the primaries

Sept. 5 — To the Editor:

"The middle of the road is all of the usable surface. The extremes, right and left, are in the gutters." ~ Dwight D. Eisenhower

Primary day in New Hampshire is Sept. 13. If you’re like most people, that day will pass without giving it a second thought. Most of the time, there are few choices on the ballot for whom you can choose, anyway. So why should you bother?

Here’s who usually votes in the primaries: very dedicated citizens (of either party), party activists and party extremists. Since such a small percentage of voters from either major political party vote in the primaries, single-issue and extreme candidates tend to carry the day. Come election day, we often find ourselves having to decide between candidates with extreme views. This means that if you want to support your party, you either have to vote for a candidate with whom you don’t agree, or simply not vote at all.

Primaries are a good way to tell your party that you agree or disagree with the direction your party is heading. If you’re a member of a party, show up and vote in the primaries, even if there are no contested candidates on the ballot. You’re welcome to write in a name or leave one or two positions blank to send a message to your party leaders.

If you’re unaffiliated with a political party, you can still register and vote in a primary and let that party know that you like the direction their heading in (or don’t like where “the other guy” is going). You’re can sign a form to become unaffiliated after your primary vote. That way, you have a better chance of avoiding voting for the “gutters” on election day this Nov. 8.

James Fieseher, MD

Dover

Ex-Rep. Spang: Durham should re-elect Cam Kenney to the NH House

Sept. 5 — To the Editor:

I had served in the New Hampshire House for 18 years when I first met Cam Kenney, a refreshing new face running for his first time for the House in Durham.

My reservations about such a young candidate melted away as I saw Cam’s poise, energy, and above all, commitment.

More than ever, we will need young people with Cam’s qualities in the State House.

Already, Cam’s focus, energy and collegiality has made a difference in supporting important legislation — reproductive rights, public education and wages. He was appointed to the critical Judiciary Committee. He became vice chair of the Young Democrats Caucus. His leadership came soon to be recognized in the legislature.

With five of my closest “old guard” colleagues retiring with me this year, it is inspiring to know that our places are being taken by highly qualified and motivated young people like Cam Kenney.

Thank you Cam, and thank you voters for supporting him.

Rep. Judith Spang

Durham

It is time for patriotic Republicans to reject The Big Lie

Sept. 4 — To the Editor:

As the hideous cancer of the Big Lie continues to feed upon itself among some Republican voters, this challenge to our democracy has become the single most important issue facing our country. Just as social media created this, so too it can snuff it out.

Our elected GOP leaders live in fear of the prior administration and the voters it can apparently inflame. And their hope that this cancer will just fade away has paralyzed them into silence. They have become enablers of the Big Lie as the MAGA folks destroy their party. This cannot continue.

It is past time for clear thinking Republicans to vigorously and publicly repudiate the Big Lie. If they do not, the consequences for our state and country will lie with them. A legacy they would not want to explain to their grandchildren.

Who locally will be the true patriots to accept this task?

Jonathan Caldwell

Stratham

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Former state Sen. Nancy Stiles endorses Gail Huff Brown for Congress: Letters