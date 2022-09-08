Kentucky football at Florida: Betting line, 3 things to know before picking the game

LEXINGTON — Will Levis wanted more.

The Kentucky quarterback spent last season on the practice field prepping for road games with speakers blaring the sounds of fight songs and fan throngs, and he knew the Wildcats needed the noise.

But he figured the volume on those pivotal playlists could go to 11.

“I talked to our video staff, our media staff yesterday, just saying, ‘I know we had some crowd noise here last year for some away games, but we need to pump it up. Needs to be louder,’” Levis said this week as No. 20 Kentucky prepared for a trip to No. 12 Florida. “And I think they did a really good job of that today.”

So if you were near the Joe Craft Football Training Facility this week — or maybe not even that near it — you probably heard a few raucous shouts of “Go Gators!” between recorded marching-band notes.

That could be an important roar for the Cats, who will take some pivotal playmakers to Gainesville, Florida, who never have played in a comparable cacophony. Communication will be key on an offensive line that struggled in a season-opening win against Miami (Ohio) — and for a receiving corps that includes true-freshman starters Dane Key and Barion Brown.

How UK reacts to road adversity courtesy of Florida’s rowdy reptiles is a factor worth noting. Here are three more:

The Gators on the ground

Florida upset then-No. 7 Utah on Saturday in Gainesville largely on the strength of its running game. The Gators racked up 283 rushing yards and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. QB Anthony Richardson did much of that work, carrying 11 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s a different sort of test for a UK defensive front that is perhaps the most vaunted part of the depth chart. Miami (Ohio) had a mobile-enough quarterback in Brett Gabbert, but his preference is to pick apart a defense with his passing.

Richardson has “a very talented arm,” Stoops said, noting the Florida quarterback looks comfortable in first-year coach Billy Napier’s offense and can “make all the throws.” But his feet add a different dimension.

He’s not the Gators’ only big threat on the ground. Running back Montrell Johnson, a Louisiana transfer, carried 12 times for 76 yards against Utah.

Stuffing the run should be a Kentucky strength. The Cats are big, experienced and deep up front. But after overmatched Miami managed 111 yards (3.5 per carry), UK gets its first real test Saturday.

A new-look O-line

Kentucky needs to get right on the offensive line in a hurry.

So it’s turning to Kenneth Horsey to help set the front straight.

The UK senior— a native Floridian — has played guard and tackle in his career, and he’ll start Saturday at left tackle, replacing redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh, who got the nod in Week 1.

The goal is to get the best five offensive linemen on the field regardless of position. And the hope is that Horsey can solidify the Big Blue Wall, a strength of Mark Stoops’ best Kentucky teams.

“I believe the stats speak for themselves when we have a good offensive line,” Horsey said.

They told an unflattering story last Saturday. UK rushed 26 times for 50 yards, and Levis was sacked four times.

The hope is Horsey plays a part — “He’s a leader up there,” Levis said — and the line needs tweaks, not the overhaul the first week seemed to suggest on first glance.

“When three or four guys are doing the right thing and one is doing the wrong thing, bad things will happen,” Horsey said. “So we just need to make sure we're locked in with our chemistry with each other and making sure that we know exactly where we're gonna be and what we need to do.”

Who's carrying for Kentucky?

Even if the line comes together, Kentucky needs a running back to take advantage, and it’s starting to run low on them.

With star Chris Rodriguez not expected to play — Stoops remained noncommittal about his status this week — and backups Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain injured, UK is seriously shorthanded in the backfield. Jefferson confirmed on social media this week that he has a torn ACL and is out for the season.

Week 1 starter Kavosiey Smoke gets the nod again, but the new second-stringer is redshirt freshman La’Vell Wright. He’s one to watch.

Wright didn’t make a significant statistical impact against Miami, but coaches liked what they saw. Though Wright was “dinged up late in camp,” Stoops said, he’s healthy now. The North Hardin product has playmaking speed, but there’s a potential physicality to his game that some of UK’s smaller, speedier backs lack.

It’s a testament to UK’s depth, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said, that there are still options even with three top backs missing. It’s an injury-prone position, he noted, and he’s glad to have the numbers, especially when the next man up is Wright.

“Tape never lies,” Scangarello said. “You know if you strained, how hard you played, what you’re about. I think La’Vell, what he put on tape, you know what he’s about. He’s ready to roll.”

What is the betting line on the Kentucky-Florida game?

Florida is favored by 4.5 points, according to the VegasInsider consensus line.

Prediction: Kentucky 24, Florida 21

This one is a toss-up — and it would’ve been regardless of Week 1 results. It’s risky to pick a UK team with youth in so many key spots to win at The Swamp. But the guess here is the Gators’ splashy upset and the Wildcats’ underwhelming win have combined to skew the line. Kentucky’s defensive front should give Florida problems. And though Richardson is likely to make big plays with his mobility, UK’s recent success against the Gators should give the Cats confidence they can spring an upset of their own.

