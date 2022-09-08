ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many people are afraid to visit the doctor. Tips on how to conquer that fear

By Bryant Stamford
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
In a recent column, I discussed smugness as one of the greatest health risks. The problem is chronic diseases, like heart disease, often provide no signs or symptoms they are destroying one's health until they reach a very advanced stage. Being symptom-free erroneously inspires smugness that you are healthy even though you may not be, which is the perfect fertilizer for chronic, slowly progressing diseases. This is because smugness essentially equates to permission to ignore what is going on inside the body, and most of us do exactly that until it screams for our attention.

Waiting for symptoms is like refusing to check your house for termites until you see sawdust falling from the ceiling. But being smug about the absence of symptoms is not the only factor that promotes chronic diseases. Another contributing factor is how doctors and patients communicate.

Here's what to know about the issue of communication:

Why most people don't like to visit the doctor

"All or none" is how patients often perceive their medical status. They are either healthy or in need of medication. Take blood pressure, for example. When blood pressure reaches a Stage 2 level of 140/90 mm Hg it is considered to be hypertension needing medical treatment. Lesser levels typically do not raise a red flag.

Here is the problem with this approach. Patients erroneously assume that unless their blood pressure has reached the point of needing medication, it’s OK. Or worse, they assume it’s healthy. Wrong! Healthy blood pressure is 120/80 or lower. The blood pressure values that fall between what is healthy (120/80) versus what requires medication (140/90), I refer to as the “gray zone." Gray zone values can be very damaging, and substantial lifestyle changes likely are required, but such changes are ignored in most cases.

Why? Here is a scenario to make the point. A wife is very concerned about her husband's health, his horrible diet, protruding midsection, how he gasps for breath when climbing stairs, etc. She also knows his blood pressure runs high as indicated on his last check-up years ago, but he refuses to go back to the doctor. So, why is he so resistant? There are at least three reasons.

One, deep down, he probably knows he’s on a downhill slide but doesn’t want it confirmed. Two, he hates exercise and loves eating junk food and doesn’t want to give it up. And, three, he is a man, and often men don’t go to the doctor unless they are either in dire straights or surrender to the relentless drumbeat of common sense from our wives.

(In my case, as I have often reported, it’s my wife who wears me down with common sense, inspiring me to finally take action.)

In this scenario, the wife finally convinces her husband to get a check-up. Since his last check-up, he has gained a lot of weight, which suggests his blood pressure is likely even higher. The doctor looks at his chart, a blood pressure of 135/86, quite high and dangerous to his health, but not high enough to require medication, so nothing is prescribed.

So, how does the average patient interpret the situation?

He is greatly relieved as he heads home to his wife who is anxious for news about his visit to the doctor. Hubby walks in with a big "I told you so" grin on his face and informs his wife that he doesn't need medication, which in his mind means "all is well." As a result, hubby's lifestyle can no longer be questioned, and there is no need for any changes.

Defeated, the wife backs off, and hubby continues down the path toward disaster.

Why we should be worried about 'normal' test results

In the U.S., we often use the term "normal" when it comes to test results. Let’s stop and think about the word “normal” in the context of health. In this country, it’s normal to be overweight, sedentary, on several prescription medications, and at some point in life to succumb to a preventable chronic disease like heart disease, stroke or Type 2 diabetes. With this in mind, the last thing in the world you want to be labeled when it comes to your health is "normal."

Even so, when we are told our blood pressure, cholesterol, or blood glucose levels are normal, we naively and erroneously take this as good news.

When I give lectures, I often ask members of the audience if they have had their blood pressure or cholesterol level checked recently. Hands go up and I point and ask. "Do you remember the numbers?" The answer almost always is: "No, but the doctor told me my values were normal."

How to have a direct conversation with your doctor about your health

It’s time for a change, and the place to start is changing how you talk to your doctor. The key is making it clear to your doctor that you want meaningful information, something you can act on to improve your health, and you don’t want sugar coating.

For example, when your blood pressure results are discussed, be sure to ask your doctor: “Is that a healthy level of blood pressure? Or is it a level that is too high to be healthy, but not high enough to require my taking medication?"

As you now know, there is a world of difference between these two interpretations, and such a question, hopefully, would inspire a frank and meaningful conversation.

This is an example of how you can assume more responsibility for your own health by making sure you get everything you need to be healthy from your doctor. Otherwise, at best, your doctor is on the sidelines, ready to offer help if you allow your health to decline to the point of needing medical intervention.

Reach Bryant Stamford, a professor of kinesiology and integrative physiology at Hanover College, at stamford@hanover.edu.

