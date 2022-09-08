ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton to bring his Honky Tonk Tour to Louisville in 2023. Here's what to know

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Superstar entertainer Blake Sheltonwill return to the road in 2023 for his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

Kentucky native and reigning ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearcewill join Shelton on tour along with rising artist Jackson Dean.

"There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!"

Shelton is indeed going back to the honky tonk with his latest single, "No Body." The song is "soaked in 90s country vibes," according to Billboard, and its official music video features line-dancing at a country bar, complete with Shelton sporting his signature mullet.

Shelton has ranked among Pollstar’s Top 200 North American Tours nearly every year for the past decade. HisBack to the Honky Tonk Tour follows consecutive Friends And Heroes concerts, each of which earned widespread critical praise.

Reach Features Reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

Blake Shelton Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 2023

WHERE: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

COST: $49- $249

INFORMATION:Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, Sept.16 at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

