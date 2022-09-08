Millersport news: United Methodist Church treats Sweet Corn workers to meal

The Millersport United Methodist Church welcomed the Durant Ride workers to town with a lasagna meal on Thursday. Fifty-three workers were treated to lunch. The church would like to thank the Millersport Lions Club for allowing this opportunity.

Class reunion

The Class of 1972 is celebrating their 50-year reunion on Sunday, Sept. 18. The class is inviting all Millersport High School Alumni, teachers, and administrators to the Buckeye Lake Eagles, 3240 Walnut Road, State Route 79, from 1 to 6 p.m. Come join the class, have a drink and catch up with classmates and friends. Spread the word.