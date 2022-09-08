'Half of my family are gone': Family faces tragedy of three deaths in Rollinsford crash

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Gavin Sorge Sr. and his wife Gina are trying to find a way to cope with inconceivable loss.

Three of six family members living in their South Berwick home died Sunday night as the result of a two-vehicle crash that took four lives on Route 4 (Portland Avenue) in Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

"Half of my family are gone, in the blink of an eye," Sorge Sr. said. "I think they were going to McDonald's, or Shaw's to pick up snacks or something to eat. They weren't planning to be gone long. There was a cold, open Red Bull can on the counter."

Peter Ronchi, 58, Gavin Sorge Jr., 22, and Sean Kamszik, 23, were traveling in a Dodge Caravan. A Subaru Forester driven by Kyle McGowan, 33, of Kennebunk, crossed the center line, leading to the head-on collision, according to police.

McGowan, and Sorge Jr. were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Ronchi, the driver of the Dodge, and Kamszik were pronounced dead after being brought to local hospitals.

Sorge Sr. and his wife remain in their home with Ronchi's widow, Sheila, trying to care for her and explain the loss as she suffers from dementia and the death of her husband.

The six people were a close-knit group, according to Sorge Sr. He said his son Gavin Jr. and Kamszik were partners. Ronchi was Gavin's grandfather and Gina's stepfather.

"This is the worst tragedy we have ever experienced," Sorge Sr. said. "Gavin was the light in our lives. He was the one."

Gavin Sorge Jr. was well known in Seacoast arts community

Sorge Sr. and his son worked in the same building on Congress Street in Portsmouth. He is a host at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. Sorge Jr. worked as a host at MONA (Museum of New Art) Portsmouth.

"He had definitely found his niche," Sorge Sr. said. "He learned all about the art exhibits and could lead people through and answer all their questions. He loved it."

The museum issued a statement about the "terrible loss" and grieving his death. "We were blessed to have him join our team this spring and his charming personality and genuine love of the arts made him a wonderful addition to MONA. He was a joy," the statement reads. "He had his own incredible style that made us smile."

The statement went on to quote Blondie, a rock band that was a favorite of Sorge Jr., saying he was someone who would encourage others to “Call me anytime day or night!”

His father said since the age of 9, his son, who attended Marshwood High School, was all about acting and singing.

"He was in all his school productions, and he was involved in many area theater groups," Sorge Sr. said. "He had that spark and singing and acting were his joy."

He is well known in the Seacoast for performing with Patrick Dorow Productions and in Portsmouth at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre, The Players' Ring and the Prescott Park Arts Festival.

Sorge Jr.'s roles at Prescott Park included Charlie in "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (2012), an ensemble member in "Shrek" (2014), Flounder in "Little Mermaid" (2016) and Pig Pen in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" (2021).

"He was so talented, but he was always humble and everyone loved him," Sorge Sr. said.

Courtney Perkins, executive director of the Prescott Park Festival, said Sorge Jr. was part of such a special ensemble in 2021 with "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," the festival's first production since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The cast was just 10 and they were incredibly close," Perkins said. "Gavin loved the arts from music to film to musical theater. He found and appreciated beauty everywhere — in the arts, in nature, and in the non-traditional things other people might have overlooked. Gavin had incredible style. From huge platform shoes, to a green mohawk, to a little added drama with makeup — it was a style authentically his own. He was funny and joyful, he was kind, and he had a generosity of spirit that disarmed you. He had incredible talent, yet was so humble. He was singularly unique."

Perkins said the festival team all misses him.

"The festival ensembles mourn this loss deeply, for his lovely family, for his chosen family and friends, and for our Charlie Brown cast and crew that loved him so much," she said. "We also mourn the loss of what incredible things he would have done with his life and the beauty he would have given to the world."

Sean Kamszik shared three years with family

Sorge Sr. said Sean Kamszik and his son were the loves of each other's lives.

"They had been together over three years," Sorge Sr. said. "We loved Sean. He was a another bright light in the family."

Sorge Sr. said Kamszik took an internship at the Grand Canyon last year and returned home to his son afterwards.

"Sean had some social anxiety issues so he felt the internship, where he would lead tours would help him with that," Sorge Sr. said. "I think it did, but he also couldn't wait to be back home with Gavin. He was there four or five months and came home. Last week they went to Boston, to see Blondie and had a wonderful time."

Kamszik had recently landed a job with Ulta at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington.

"He knew everything there is to know about makeup," Sorge Sr. said.

Peter Ronchi was Portsmouth employee, caretaker for wife

Peter Ronchi, Gavin's grandfather and his mother Gina's stepfather, was married to his wife Sheila for 35 years, according to Sorge Sr.

"He took such great care of Sheila," Sorge Sr. said. "Gavin loved him. We all did. He was such a good person, always there, ready to help."

Ronchi worked for the city of Portsmouth's Water Department for more than 30 years.

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern, City Manager Karen Conard and city public works director Peter Rice issued the following statement regarding Ronchi, a city employee:

"It was with shock and the deepest sadness that we learned this morning of the tragic loss of one of our own — Peter Ronchi, a member of the DPW Water Division. Our hearts go out to his family and the families of the others lost in the collision last night. All are gone from us too soon."​

Tragedy hits hard for first responders, too

Police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians are also looking for ways to cope after the loss of four lives despite their best efforts.

"We always check on our people," Rollinsford Fire Chief Mark Rutherford said. "Right after the call, before personnel are released, we have a debriefing and discussion with members to see how they are feeling. We check their state of mind and talk about issues they may experience, like trouble sleeping, no appetite, nightmares, anger or other symptoms. I check with them daily for any issues."

Because the accident was so horrific, Rutherford said, the Rollinsford fire and police departments have scheduled what is called a follow-up Critical Incident Stress Debriefing for all agencies involved on Sept. 13.

Rollinsford police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it to contact Lt. William Hancock at 603-742-8549, ext. 702, or whancock@rollinsfordpolice.org.

Help for families

Two online fundraisers have been started to help the mourning families.

There is a Support for the Lancaster - Sorge family page and the In Loving Memory of Sean and Gavin page, both hosted on the GoFundMe website.

