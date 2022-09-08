ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A popular Louisville Champagne bar has been named one of the best in the nation

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
It's time to pop some bottles at one popular Champagne bar in Louisville.

The Champagnery, a well-known wine bar in Clifton, has made the list of the top 10 Champagne bars in the U.S. by the Champagne Bureau, USA , a trade association dedicated to promoting the sparkling wine.

Global Champagne Day is coming up on Oct. 28, according to the Champagne Bureau, which prompted the outlet to put together its annual list of the top 10 Champagne-centric bars and restaurants in the U.S.

The Champagnery , located at 1764 Frankfort Ave., is Louisville's first bar dedicated almost entirely to Champagne and sparkling wines, the outlet said. The restaurant, which bills itself as "Louisville's premier destination for all things sparkling wine," has an expansive list of Champagnes to choose from, along with food options like oysters and crab cakes and a patio that often features live jazz.

The Champagnery is the only Kentucky bar on the outlet's top 10 list, and you'll want to pack a bag if you're visiting the other nine – they aren't close to Louisville. Other Champagne bars on the list (in alphabetical order) include:

  • Air’s Champagne Parlor – New York
  • Apéro – Washington, DC
  • Ça Va – Kansas City, Missouri
  • Corridor 44 – Denver
  • Effervescence – New Orleans
  • Frank’s Oyster House and Champagne Parlor – Seattle
  • Pops for Champagne – Chicago
  • San Francisco Champagne Society – San Francisco
  • Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar – Jacksonville, Florida

Located on the corner of Frankfort Avenue and Pope Street, The Champagnery was opened in 2018 and is owned by Charlotte and Brad Stengel. The bar is open during the following times:

  • Wednesdays: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Fridays: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: A popular Louisville Champagne bar has been named one of the best in the nation

