ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago
  • Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise.
  • When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially.
  • A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Retiring on Social Security alone is a dangerous thing. That's because those benefits will only replace about 40% of the typical worker's pre-retirement income, and most seniors need about twice as much money to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

But the reality is that a lot of people do end up retiring solely or largely on Social Security. And it's those same people who are apt to be the most impacted by Social Security raises.

Each year, benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, based on inflation levels. Since inflation has been sky-high this year, benefits will likely increase substantially going into 2023. But whether that's actually a good thing is really up for debate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tav0t_0hmkIkV400
Image source: Getty Images.

A mixed bag

This year, Social Security recipients saw their benefits increase by 5.9%. The last time benefits rose more than 5.9% was back in the early 1980s. As such, next year's raise could be the largest one seniors get in 40 years.

It's too soon to say exactly what 2023's COLA will look like. That's because that raise will hinge on third-quarter data from the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers (CPI-W). Since it's still September, a full set of third-quarter data isn't available yet -- and it won't be until almost mid-October, which is when the Social Security Administration will announce next year's COLA.

But based on the data so far, it's fair to assume that next year's COLA will well outpace the 5.9% seniors got this year. Estimates have ranged from roughly 8.5% to almost 11%, so even if the final number falls somewhere in the middle, you can bank on it being large.

But that's not necessarily a good thing. After all, the only reason 2023's COLA will be so high is that inflation is high. And because the CPI-W doesn't necessarily account for the expenses that are the most applicable to seniors, there's a good chance Social Security beneficiaries will end up losing buying power in 2023, even if their monthly payments end up increasing a lot.

Don't rely too heavily on Social Security

Inflation has been crushing consumers of all age groups -- but it's dealt a particularly tough blow to retirees on a fixed income. For current seniors who get most or all of their income from Social Security, there may not be much to do about rampant inflation other than try to adjust spending habits and look into part-time work.

But for current workers looking to avoid a similar fate in retirement, the solution boils down to saving aggressively to have extra income available later in life. Socking away $300 a month in a retirement plan over a 30-year period could result in a nest egg worth about $408,000 if that money is invested at an average annual 8% return, which is a bit below the stock market's average.

Seniors today who have savings to tap are probably faring much better than those who are limited to a Social Security paycheck. And that will likely continue to hold true regardless of what 2023's COLA amounts to.

Comments / 79

Conard Newell
2d ago

yes u get a raise from ss then medicare takes a large.chunk of it so what do u gain nothing cause every thing else goes up

Reply(1)
24
Cathy Slaton
2d ago

I just left Walmart and seen a 82 year old women working she said she had to do something she had no money for food .It about broke my heart ❤️

Reply(6)
4
Rose Agostino
2d ago

They think people are stupid.If they raise the Medicare Premium, you are getting "0".Their frig is full, their gas tanks are full, their multiple bank accounts are full, their multiple homes are paid in full. Do people really think they care if you live a good life or just barely survive? Sorry to say, they could care less. Bottom line, government elite and the rich and famous and that includes the Hollywood Elite (some with no talent) could care less if you live or die. It's me, myself and I attitude.Sorry to be so blunt, but I am telling it like it is. I live in the world, not lala land.God Bless

Reply(6)
4
Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month

The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Cola
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy