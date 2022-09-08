ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Henderson-area home prices fall 7.2% in August

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman
The Gleaner
 2 days ago
A typical Henderson County home listed for $157,700 in August, down 7.2% from the previous month's $170,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in August was up about 5.1% from August 2021. Henderson County's median home was 1,595 square feet for a listed price of $105 per square foot.

The Henderson County market was busy, with a median 32 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 25 days on market. The market added 40 new home listings in August, compared with the 36 added in August 2021. The market ended the month with some 38 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

Across metro Evansville, median home prices fell to $219,450, down 2.4% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,858 square feet, at a list price of $121 per square foot.

Across all of Kentucky, median home prices were $282,450, falling 0.9% from a month earlier. The median Kentucky home for sale had 1,866 square feet at list price of $150 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $435,050, down 3.1% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,890 square feet, listed at $222 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

IN THIS ARTICLE

