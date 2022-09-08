ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Resurrected from the pandemic, fast-paced Harry Potter spoof 'Puffs' entertains

By Bob Workmon
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago
Pineapple-Shaped Lamps, Wilmington's plucky purveyor of gonzo theatricals, is back with a play abandoned at the beginning of the pandemic: Matt Cox’s “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”

The comedy runs through Sunday at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center Studio Theater.

As its title and subtitle suggest, the wizarding world of J.K. Rowling’s beloved novels, and their movie adaptations, provides the setting for this story. The heroes of Harry Potter, however, are barely present in scene after hilarious scene. Rather, we’re treated to the earnest striving toward greatness of one Wayne Hopkins and his fellow Hufflepuffs.

An acquaintance with Rowling’s novels and movies is the key to enjoying “Puffs.” There’s a good chance that, without that exposure, an audience would experience quite a different show than the one intended. “Puffs” is both a parody of and a kind of love letter to Harry Potter, and yet much more.

Like Harry, Wayne (Brett J. Young) lost his parents tragically — a freakish chocolate-frog accident — and was sent to live with his Uncle Dave in New Mexico. Upon his eligibility, Wayne receives the customary owl-mail invitation and Dave reveals to his nephew the facts surrounding his legacy.

Wayne is whisked off to the famous English wizards’ academy where he is sorted into the Puffs, as they’re called, the fourth and least likely to succeed of the school’s houses. There, in the Puffs’ common room, Wayne meets and befriends Oliver (Zeb Mims) and Meghan (Jace Carlyle Berry).

Mims’ mathematically brilliant yet socially awkward and magically challenged Oliver is played in endearing counterpoint to Berry’s confident-but-frustrated, ambitious and angry Meghan. Both actors inspire group hugs that seem quite genuine.

“Puffs” moves fast, and director Beau Mumford found an excellent cast to carry out Cox’s traversal of all seven Rowling novels in the span of about 90 minutes. Important to weaving the play together is the Narrator, performed by Amanda Young Wilson. It is Wilson’s harnessing of the author’s dry wit with a wink and a nudge that keeps the play from careening into swirling comedic chaos.

The rest of the cast play multiple roles, and such is their commitment, one has little problem keeping track with all the changes. Jackson Lee’s Mr. Voldy, the name given Lord Voldemort by the Puffs, steals scene after scene in his Rocky Horror fishnets and black leather bustier.

Lizzie Briasco wrings even more laughs from the audience in frequent, very quick appearances as Harry. The pace and energy sustained by Kire Stenson, Josh Bailey, Wesley Brown, Holly Cole Brown and Meredyth Albright drive this production throughout.

One doesn’t go into “Puffs” expecting anything profound, which is why, in the end, the play’s demonstration of what acceptance, success and chosen family can look like inspires some emotion beyond its laughs.

WANT TO GO?

What: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," by Matt Cox, presented by Pineapple-Shaped Lamps, Techmoja Dance & Theatre Co. and CFCC's Department of Fine & Performing Arts.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8-10, 3 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: The Wilson Center Studio Theater at Cape Fear Community College, 703 N Third St., Wilmington

Tickets: $25 general admission

Details: 910-362-7999 or PSLcomedy.com

