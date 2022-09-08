ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

After three years at prep school, Milford's Ryan O'Connor returns to play hometown football

By Tim Dumas, The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 2 days ago

MILFORD — The team he left behind … left its own past behind.

Ryan O’Connor’s hometown Hawks were mired in mediocrity when he last wore red and black. A coaching switch and a nine-win season tweaked that tenor.

There are other reasons, however, that pulled O’Connor back to Milford. All will be on display at the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NciSR_0hmkIeCi00

Friday night lights.

Large crowd.

Cheerleaders.

“There’s nothing like playing for your hometown,” the senior lineman said on Aug. 18, the team’s Media Day. “Words can’t describe how excited I am to feel that.”

His new teammates had no trouble voicing their excitement regarding O’Connor’s return to West Fountain Street.

'We were all ecstatic'

“When we heard the news, we were all ecstatic,” said senior captain/defensive end Mason Baldic.

“It’s definitely a charisma-booster for the team,” said quarterback Evan Cornelius, another senior captain.

“He’s a perfect fit,” added offensive lineman/linebacker and captain Keith Lee, “for what a Milford Hawk is.”

O’Connor lived a Spartan lifestyle the past three years.

After playing within the Milford program through eighth grade, O’Connor attended Lawrence Academy, 40 miles north in Groton. He lived in a dorm with roommates – a college experience well before putting on a cap and gown.

With the help of Division I commits Ty Chan (Notre Dame), Westborough’s Matt Ragan (Boston College) and Acton’s Hollis Dirstine (Bryant), the Spartans won six games a year ago after compiling a 1-8 record when O’Connor was a freshman before COVID wiped out his junior year.

Milford High football:QB Evan Cornelius leans on his dad for advice on college decision

Lawrence Academy plays at scenic Murbach Field, a turf layout surrounded by trees and bluffs located below the hilltop campus along Route 119. Most games are played on Saturday afternoons, although the field does have lights for occasional night games. The Independent School League (ISL), which Lawrence is a part of, does not play on Thanksgiving.

O’Connor will get that chance this November.

“It was 100% a positive experience,” he said of his three years at LA. “I learned to live on my own, I learned how to manage my time. I built some great relationships at Lawrence.

“I had great friends over there; it was a great setting. It was just time to come home.”

Soon, it will be time to leave again.

O’Connor has made recruiting visits to Harvard, Boston College, Brown, Holy Cross, Monmouth, Lafayette, Bucknell, Rhode Island and New Hampshire; it’s likely either Ivy or Patriot League. With the books taking precedent.

“My goal is to get to the highest academic school that I can,” he said, “and leverage that to play football for four years.”

Beginning with Milford’s season opener Friday night at home against Bridgewater-Raynham, O’Connor can start putting his senior year on film. And his quarterback, Evan Cornelius, is happy to have him in the huddle.

“I remember playing against him in youth ball,” Cornelius said. “He was always such a force. He’s just so technically sound. He’s just such a force and an amazing player to add back on the team.”

Milford pinballed between 5-6 and 6-5 while O’Connor was away. But in the spring of 2020, twins Dale and Dana Olson took over the program and the Scarlet Hawks are 13-5 since their hiring.

O’Connor is not only looking forward to his first hometown high school football game, but to winning it as well.

“One of the reasons I came back is because this program really turned around from when I was in eighth grade,” he said.

'It’s a big deal for Milford football'

His addition puts the Scarlet Hawks in a great position to continue their recent run of success.

“Getting Ryan back is a big deal,” said Dale Olson, the team’s head coach. “It’s a big deal for Milford football, it’s a big deal for having a kid of Ryan’s character back in the building. That’s a win-win for everybody.”

Tim Dumas is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tdumas@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @TimDumas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

University of Rhode Island tight end on Patriots' radar

The New England Patriots' scouting department won’t have to travel far to watch Rhode Island tight end Caleb Warren in his senior season. “I think it does create a lot of pressure, but I like pressure. I like to get the ball at the end of the game. I want to be the go-to person to make the play,” said Warren. “It’s exciting and it’s definitely a confidence booster as well as a lot of pressure on me to perform, but I like that. I really enjoy that aspect.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window

The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, MA
Sports
Milford, MA
Football
City
Milford, MA
City
Groton, MA
City
Harvard, MA
Milford, MA
Education
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Acton, MA
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32  Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08  Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32  Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Olson
Person
Ryan O'connor
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Prep School#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hawks#Spartan#Division
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass.- ​The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. ​Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Boston College
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England

Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
BOSTON, MA
survivornet.com

Diabetic High School Quarterback Dismissed Digestive Woes, Pain And Trouble Sleeping As ‘A Stomach Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A high school quarterback and senior from Massachusetts, James Tellier, has opened up about beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. After experiencing symptoms of what he initially thought was a ‘stomach bug,’ a CAT scan revealed a blockage in his small intestine. It wasn’t until after James underwent surgery to remove the blockage that he learned he had diffuse large B-cell, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
BRAINTREE, MA
The Milford Daily News

The Milford Daily News

684
Followers
263
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Milford, MA from Milford Daily News.

 http://milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy