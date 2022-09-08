ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell, MA

With new coach on board, Norwell boys soccer takes aim at back-to-back state titles

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

HANOVER — Winning one championship is hard enough, so just imagine a repeat.

After the first title, players graduate, expectations are almost always unfathomably high, and a target is on your back every game, which makes the second go-around a steep mountain to climb.

Oh, yeah … plus, in this case, a new head coach.

However, for the reigning Division 3 state champion Norwell High boys soccer team, they’re up for the challenge.

More: 'It's like it's one big team': Norwell boys, girls soccer each wear Division 3 state crowns

“The biggest thing is keeping ourselves focused,” said first-year head coach Michael O’Dea, who succeeds Jack Browne. “You can always build on past success, but you can never rely on past success to propel you forward; you have to remain hungry.”

More: 'Epitome of a role model': Norwell High boys soccer coach Jack Browne decides to retire

O’Dea said this after his Clippers played Hanover to a 0-0 draw in Wednesday's season opener. Goalies Anthony Geagea (Norwell) and James Solari (Hanover) posted clean sheets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbQF1_0hmkIbYX00

“We knew coming into this season that coming from the success we had last year that there’s going to be a lot of games like this where teams are throwing their best punch (at us),” O'Dea noted.

“Both teams played with high energy and high intensity and are ready to go. The reason you see nothing-nothing is because both teams had opportunities and both teams made big plays.”

O’Dea spent his high school playing days in Weymouth. He eventually found himself coaching at Weymouth High and for some club teams in that area. He got the Norwell job in the summertime and has been impressed by the 13 seniors who have shown leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2Bcq_0hmkIbYX00

“The seniors stepped up and got together and played all summer, getting touches and staying in shape," he said. "So really the hunger and motivation has come from within. I think this team is really motivated.”

Although the Clippers have a tight group, the tie isn’t what the reigning champs were hoping for. After all, Norwell was 21-0-2 last season.

“It’s frustrating, for sure,” said senior co-captain Caleb White. “We see those (Hanover) guys happy and smiling after the game. That just shows we have a target on our backs and teams are going to play (us) hard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7IgL_0hmkIbYX00

Co-captain John Mullen had several shot attempts that didn’t reach the net. He also expects more, but understands it’s just the first game.

“Kind of frustrating, to be honest,” said Mullen, a center midfielder. “It was the first game, (so) we obviously really wanted to win. I think we just need to moving forward.”

Mullen also gets how being the defending champs isn’t easy, but he knows it all starts by taking things one step at a time.

“Just going game by game and not getting ahead of ourselves and focusing on just working as hard as we can in practice, that’ll show a lot on the field,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS4ln_0hmkIbYX00

The Clippers' experience likely will be key to their success as Norwell figures to lean on a big senior class -- Geagea, Dylan McGuirk, Rory Kitterick, Maxwell Flanders, Mullen, Holden MacAvoy, Conner Landry, Carr Harrison, Garrett Fisher, Connor Williams, Jason Weitz and White.

Co-captain Flanders, who typically plays left wing, showed patience with his team despite the unexpected outcome.

“Obviously, we look a little disappointed," he said, "because we’re coming off a state championship, but we gave it our all on the field. It feels good knowing every team is out to get us; (that) just makes us work harder. I love it.”

When asked about O’Dea at the helm, Flanders said that he “loves” his new coach, and that O’Dea “knows his soccer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoCfu_0hmkIbYX00

As the game went to the second half, the rain and wind began to pick up, making the ball wet and causing a few issues for co-captain Geagea in goal.

“Towards the end the wind began blowing the rain into my eyes a little bit, but it’s not bad,” said Geagea.

He also said he’s up for the challenge of knowing a target is on the Clippers’ back. Geagea was vocal the entire game. However, he said that “everyone on this team is a leader.”

Sophomore Nolan McKenna is another name to watch.

Norwell High boys soccer 2022 schedule

Sept. 7 @ Hanover (0-0 tie)

Sept. 12 vs East Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs Middleborough, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Randolph, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs Abington, 4 p.m.

Sept 24 @ Martha’s Vineyard Regional, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 24 @ Hingham, 1 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs Cohasset, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs Hull, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs Mashpee, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Dover-Sherbon, 10 a.m.

Oct. 19 @ Middleboro, 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs Medfield, 12:30 p.m.

Key matchup

Hingham was the biggest focal point for the Clippers' captains when asked about the matchup they're most looking forward to. Last year, the game wasn’t able to happen, but the defending champs are eager to face the Harbormen, who were the No. 1 seed in last year's Div. 1 tournament.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: With new coach on board, Norwell boys soccer takes aim at back-to-back state titles

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleborough, MA
Norwell, MA
Sports
City
Mashpee, MA
City
Norwell, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
City
Cohasset, MA
City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Hanover, MA
Education
Hanover, MA
Sports
City
Hingham, MA
City
Abington, MA
Norwell, MA
Education
Watertown News

“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards

Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
WATERTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Clippers#One Championship#Sports#Division
Dorchester Reporter

Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle

A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!

Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
AdWeek

Investigative Reporter Kathy Curran to Join NBC Boston

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Kathy Curran has been hired by NBC owned Boston station WBTS as chief investigative strategist. Curran left Boston ABC affiliate WCVB in...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating Lanterns

Those who attend the Weymouth 400's Water Lantern Festival will witness a scene right out of a movie. "Thousands of floating lanterns" will be released into the water, reflecting light on the waves as they sparkle their way into the horizon. This inspiring event promises to be "an incredible experience where family, friends and strangers celebrate life together!"
WEYMOUTH, MA
The Swellesley Report

Business Buzz: Milk Money opens in Wellesley Square; Nonprofits unite; One Hollis St.—topiary and all—acquired

Women have a new source in Wellesley Square for clothes, jewelry, shoes and more at the Milk Money boutique at 93 Central St., formerly home to Bobbles & Lace. The Charles River Regional Chamber joins with Cambridge Trust at 100 Worcester St. (Rte. 9) on Sept. 14 at 9-10am to host a free Networking for Nonprofits event for members and non-members. The Chamber says: “If you work, volunteer, sit on a board or are interested in connecting with our local nonprofit community – this event is for you.”
WELLESLEY, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy