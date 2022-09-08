ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

New Quincy College food pantry provides snacks, meals, hygiene items to students in need

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

QUINCY – From snack bags to dinner meals and personal hygiene items, students at Quincy College won't go without basic necessities thanks to a newly installed food pantry in the school's student lounge.

The pantry was officially opened at a ceremony Wednesday that included a free barbecue lunch and a farmers market  where 1,000 pounds of fresh produce was given for free to students on campus. The space is the latest supported by Quincy-based Stop & Shop's school food pantry program, which has 140 pantries in schools across New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqCEy_0hmkIafo00

"We know that consistent access to healthy foods and personal care items is really important, and we want one less thing for students to worry about so they can focus on their studies, their families and the things that really matter most," Jen Brogan, a spokesperson for Stop & Shop, said.

Melissa Lord, student program and wellness coach at Quincy College, said the pantry is a larger version of a shelf she put up last semester. Using about $400 in gift cards donated by Stop & Shop, she put together a shelf of snack bags with water, granola bars, fruit cups and other items that she said  were very popular.

'Things changed': After 90 years, Olindy's bowling in Quincy still strikes right note

Coming soon: Owner of Quincy's first recreational pot shop says opening date on the horizon

"When students are in classes, we want to make sure they're well fed and now they don't have to wonder about what's for dinner, either," she said.

Noticing more need from students as costs of gas, groceries and other items rise, she and grant writer Tracey Merrill applied to be part of  Stop & Shop's food pantry program. The company donated $10,000, which Lord said should sustain the pantry through the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIh46_0hmkIafo00

Brogan said schools apply yearly for continued support.

"This is long term and as long as our partners want to keep it up and have the manpower and volunteers to do it, then we'd love to fund it in perpetuity," she said.

Lord said  she wants to include more ethnic food and wants to hear from students about items they'd like to see stocked. For now, available goods include ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, granola bars, chips, water bottles and more. In a separate cabinet, students have access to shampoo, hair ties, tampons, toothpaste, mouthwash, hand sanitizer and other personal care items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NW1SP_0hmkIafo00

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: New Quincy College food pantry provides snacks, meals, hygiene items to students in need

Comments / 1

Related
WCVB

Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
NEEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts

BOSTON -- The new school year brings kids new backpacks, school supplies, and clothing. But just as important is that new haircut, and some students in Dorchester got them for free. Omar South has owned the Cut to Fit Barbershop on Norfolk Street in Dorchester for nearly 20 years. He said he is used to a busy back-to-school season, but this year was even busier. "They love it. Give me hugs, and they love it. They appreciate it," said South. The barbershop was just one of the local businesses to pull together to help students in their community get ready for the new...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Quincy, MA
Quincy, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
WBUR

A Brockton middle school opens new year focused on relationship-building

There was a lot of excitement in the air when staff and students at East Middle School in Brockton gathered for the first day of school last week. The Brockton Public Schools, which enrolls roughly 15,000 students, was among the first large school districts in Massachusetts to start the new school year. While the last two-and-a-half-years of the pandemic created plenty of challenges, the mood on this Friday was mostly of relief and optimism among students and staff.
BROCKTON, MA
YourArlington

An unexpected proposal ... and after that, McDonald's

Let's hazard a guess: Most couples thinking about a venue to pop the question do not consider McDonald's. Cherag Selhi bucked the trend. The Arlington High School grad who grew up in East Arlington has also grown up at the fast-food restaurant chain. Now the operator of five Boston-area McDonald's, he told YourArlington what drew him to find romance in french fries.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#School Food#Hygiene#Charity#New Quincy College#Stop Shop
Dianna Carney

Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating Lanterns

Those who attend the Weymouth 400's Water Lantern Festival will witness a scene right out of a movie. "Thousands of floating lanterns" will be released into the water, reflecting light on the waves as they sparkle their way into the horizon. This inspiring event promises to be "an incredible experience where family, friends and strangers celebrate life together!"
WEYMOUTH, MA
quincyquarry.com

Boston School Bust Busted on first day of the new school year

Boston School Bust Busted on first day of the new school year. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. In a breaking bit of bad news that will surely both upset parents as well as give rise to some empathy as regards how stuff happens while racing about on the first day of a new school year, this morning a Boston Public School District school bus was involved in more than a fender bender accident at the school district’s Hyde Park bus yard early this morning on the first day of a new (public) school year in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony

Green kitchen cabinets underscore the home's modern, natural aesthetic. The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind. The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Targeted therapies tested at Spaulding Rehab will 'transform lives'

BOSTON – In the U.S., about one in four adults lives with a disability, and technology can play a major role in how well and independently they live.Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and now its testing new technology in its Motional Analysis Lab that could change the way people heal.An avatar looks like he's directing traffic as he replicates the researcher's movements, but when a patient is fitted with wireless sensors, doctors will see the deficiencies in movement."We can see where the motion problem is – in arms or legs – and develop targeted treatments for your...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
wgbh.org

‘A crisis of care’: We are not ready for the skyrocketing need for caregivers, says sociologist

A recent report from the Boston Foundation found that as our population steadily ages, there's an increasing demand for care workers. The caregiving industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the state's economy and largely employs immigrant women and women of color. But it's also made up of family members and friends caring for their loved ones. Mindy Fried, host of the podcast “The Shape of Care” joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the caregiving crisis. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy