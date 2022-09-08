An inclusive hiking experience: All-terrain wheelchair lending program created by NCLT

LEOMINSTER — North County Land Trust has been pushing efforts to create a more equitable and accessible hiking experience for disabled people in the area.

Recently the environmental organization was able to obtain a grant from the Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s outdoor fund that allowed it to buy two refurbished GRIT Co. all-terrain wheelchairs. These chairs allows wheelchair users the opportunity to explore spaces where their regular wheelchairs cannot go.

"The trails around the Doyle community park and center are made out of dust, stone, and gravel so they're pretty easy to walk on, but they're not 100% accessible," NCLT Executive Director Anna Wilkins said. "However, the GRIT chairs are really perfect for these types of hiking trails."

In 2019, NCLT collaborated with North Quabbin Trail Association to design and develop an accessible and wheeler friendly trail at the Underwood Road Conservation area in Hubbardston.

Wilkins said now that the organization has purchased two GRIT chairs and they are planning to start a lending program which will give disabled people the opportunity to be able to hike the wheelchair-friendly trails. Wilkins stated the GRIT chairs can also be used on other hiking trails.

Medford-based GRIT, which was founded by two MIT engineers, designs and builds all-terrain mobility devices that provide mobility freedom to wheelchair users.

The company, which was founded in 2012, develops several different kinds of devices for sell, from wheelchairs to crutches and canes, as well as mobility device accessories and replacements.

The retail price of a new GRIT Freedom Spartan all-terrain wheelchair is $3,995 and the company does guarantee a two-year warranty if anything goes wrong with the purchase.

NCLT reached out to the CEO of GRIT, Derek Sanchez, and that is where the company offered the non-profit organization two refurbished Spartan all-terrain chairs.

"Even though [the wheelchairs] are refurbished they look brand new to us," Wilkins said.

The two GRIT all-terrain wheelchairs will be the start of the new lending program that the organization is piloting. As of right now Wilkins said they are looking for feedback and the input of local wheelchair users to guide the organization in the right direction to create a smooth system for the lending program.

The two GRIT chairs are now available for wheeler chair users to borrow on their next hiking adventure.

"What we are doing right now is planning a pilot lending program," Wilkins said. "We would love to get participants to contact us to help us design the program so that it works the best for our constituents and for the families of the chair users."

Learning to use the GRIT chairs

NCLT plans to hold two training sessions for people of all abilities to learn how to use the GRIT chairs and to promote the new lending program. There is no sign up process for the training sessions; it is a first-come first-served basis.

The first GRIT wheelchair training session is on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Tully Meadow Farm in Orange from 1 to 3 p.m. Then the second session will be on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner from 1 to 3 p.m. No reservations are required.

For more details on how to get involved with the pilot GRIT lending program or to borrow a wheelchair, reach out to Emily Merlino at emerlino@northcountylandtrust.org.