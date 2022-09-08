ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Here's what New Englanders thought about LIV Golf compared to the U.S. Open in Brookline

By Tommy Cassell, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago

BOLTON — Two different tournaments. Two different vibes.

This year, Massachusetts hosted a pair of golf events that featured the top professional male players from around the world: The 122nd U.S. Open and fourth-ever LIV Golf Invitational .

The former took place from June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline while the latter wrapped up last week at The International in Bolton. Although golfers like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson played in both tournaments – the only other real similarity between the two events was that they both were played in the commonwealth.

“They’re just two different animals,” said Mark Barber, a former member at The International who lives in Millis.

“It’s night and day,” said Mike Proulx, a current member at The International who attended both the U.S. Open and LIV Golf Invitational.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOr5k_0hmkIYrE00

What is LIV Golf?

LIV Golf is a new series that aims to “reinvigorate golf through a structure that adds value to the entire sport while helping to bring new audiences to the game” according to its website.

LIV Golf’s slogan is “golf, but louder” as it features music, players wearing shorts and a fan village with games, food trucks and entertainment for kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8hZv_0hmkIYrE00

“It was cool how they were playing music and stuff,” said Jack Fruh, a freshman golfer at Newburyport High. “(LIV is) more chill. I like to see the players be more comfortable.”

“The fan zone is a great experience,” Proulx said. “I love the music and it’s a really great atmosphere.”

USGA announces Brae Burn Country Club as host for two US Women's Amateur Championships

A few wrinkles to the LIV Golf format – as opposed to the U.S. Open – is it’s a 54-hole tournament that features a shotgun start (when all players tee off at the same time each day on different holes). The three-day tourney also boasts just 48 players (whereas the Open and PGA Tour host four-day events with usually 132 players or more) who are drafted into 12 different teams. The eight-event series includes $255 million for prize money for individual and team winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chUZN_0hmkIYrE00

“That was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been to,” said Logan Barber , a senior golfer at Millis High who attended the LIV Golf Invitational on Friday. “You can get a lot closer to the players, there was music playing, there was a band after and it’s much more interesting because it’s a team thing and you have to watch everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LfD2_0hmkIYrE00

What were the prices like for LIV Golf vs. U.S. Open?

Prices between the two events were pretty comparable for food and merchandise. The same can’t be said for tickets, though.

LIV                                                      OPEN

Drinks

16 oz Bud light: $7                           Bud light: $10

12 oz water: $3                                Canned water: $3.50

Wine: $9                                          Canned wine: $12

Food

Hot dog: $5                                      Kayem All Beef Hot dog: $7

Cookies: $3                                      Cookie: $3.50

Merchandise

Hat: $39                                         Hat: $40

Tickets

$49 (kids under 15 free)                  $390 (kids under 12 free)

Comparing the two events (and its ticket prices), however, may not be fair. Especially given the novelty of LIV Golf and the longstanding popularity of the Open.

Hometown hero: Keegan Bradley enjoys his week at the U.S. Open in Brookline with family and friends

“It’s kind of apples and oranges,” said Proulx, who brought his 14-year-old son to both events. “(LIV) is a party and (the Open) is, I don’t know if serious is the right word, but it’s a different level.”

“It was still the Open,” said Logan Barber, who attended both golf events in Massachusetts this year. “So it was still fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uF6Vw_0hmkIYrE00

No matter the differences, players at both events still signed autographs, fans still cheered (and heckled) and a champion was still crowned.

Stars aligned: Michael Thorbjornsen does his best to replicate Francis Ouimet's U.S. Open performance

“It’s pretty cool seeing all the big names over here in our backyard like this,” said Hudson High senior Brendan O’Brien, who attended the LIV Golf event on Sunday. “Not many big events over here so to have (two) is pretty cool.”

LIV Golf has won some fans over, but not everybody

Following the final round on Sunday, the energy was palpable around the grounds of The International for the new golf tour, which is financed by the Public Investment Fund – the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duEJH_0hmkIYrE00

Fans stuck around to see Johnson win in dramatic fashion on the 18th green in a three-person playoff. The former No. 1 golfer in the world then sprayed champagne all over his teammates, who also won the LIV Golf team event, before world-famous DJ Diplo hosted an after-party.

“It’s more for fan experience,” said Logan Barber.

Some golf fans aren’t jumping on the LIV Golf bandwagon just yet, however. The new tour has created a bit of a divide with the PGA Tour – and golf fans and players across the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eubum_0hmkIYrE00

“I want to like (LIV),” Hopedale junior golfer Lucas Levasseur said, “I’m just a PGA guy.”

But with the PGA Tour not scheduled to come back to Massachusetts in 2023, would local golf fans head to Bolton to watch the LIV Golf Invitational next year?

Watch list: The 17 high school golfers to watch in MetroWest for the upcoming season

“One hundred percent,” O’Brien said.

Said Proulx: “I think they have a three-year contract, so as a member I can’t wait until they come back next year. To be able to bring my kids to this and it’s the access that’s the major difference from the Open. To bring my kids to the Open is trying to lift them up over people but (at LIV) you’re on the ropes and 10 feet away from some of the best players in the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZbEn_0hmkIYrE00

“It’s attracting a wider range of golfers and sports fans,” said Mark Barber, Logan’s father. “It was one of the better sporting events I’ve been to in a while. I rate it 10-out-of-10. I had a blast.”

Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tcassell@wickedlocal.com . Follow him on Twitter @tommycassell44 .

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Here's what New Englanders thought about LIV Golf compared to the U.S. Open in Brookline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!

Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
WALTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
City
Bolton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Millis, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
WCVB

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares

MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle

A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf World#Professional Golf#New Englanders#Liv Golf Invitational#The Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
BOSTON, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy