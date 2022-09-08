ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Beautiful weather continues today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Warming up today but still feeling very nice in the 80s with low humidity. The heat builds the rest of the week with highs getting closer to 90°. Staying dry and mostly sunny for awhile. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Monday: Sunny and beautiful. Temperatures...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Heating up this week with a lot of sunshine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Warming to 85°-90° by Tuesday, then highs staying that warm for several days. Dry for a while, a thunderstorm is possible next weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: A great night with the wind calming down. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 54°
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Showers clear out overnight, temperatures reach mid-70s on Sunday

Reid took a plea deal with a maximum four-year sentence. Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity. Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Rain ending tonight, cool and comfortable Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain, some thunderstorms will move through the region, ending by early Sunday morning. Tonight: Showers ending after midnight with gradually clearing skies.. Wind: N 10-25 mph. Low: 53°. Sunday: Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine and comfortable with a nice north breeze. Wind: NW...
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Fast-moving front with quick rain (FRI-9/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wonderful day in the region today as our run of low dew points and warm afternoons continue. Today will be the last pretty hot day for this stretch of weather as a cold front is due to move through tomorrow. That front will alter the temperatures tomorrow into Tuesday morning before we start heating back up again.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Fall Temperatures This Weekend Won’t Last Long

Illustration by US National Weather Service Kansas City Missouri. Our weather forecast is calling for a brief taste of fall on Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the low 70s. However the 8 to 14 day outlook shows above-normal temperatures returning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them

A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 116th homicide of 2022. One person was shot and killed Sunday evening in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue. The fatal shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. The victim’s identity has not bee released.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s

Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events all over Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — This weekend is going to be jam-packed with activities practical, fun and solemn. Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the area's Household Hazardous Waste mobile collection site will be at Liberty Public Schools' Support Services Center, 801 Kent St. The program will accept automotive products, antifreeze, batteries, CFL light bulbs, fertilizers, flammables, fuels, hazardous cleaners, hazardous liquids, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, paint, pesticides, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, thinners and used oil. The trucks will remain until noon or until they are full.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

