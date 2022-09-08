Read full article on original website
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Week one pregame Cardinals ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kshb.com
Beautiful weather continues today in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Warming up today but still feeling very nice in the 80s with low humidity. The heat builds the rest of the week with highs getting closer to 90°. Staying dry and mostly sunny for awhile. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Monday: Sunny and beautiful. Temperatures...
kshb.com
Heating up this week with a lot of sunshine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Warming to 85°-90° by Tuesday, then highs staying that warm for several days. Dry for a while, a thunderstorm is possible next weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: A great night with the wind calming down. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 54°
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Showers clear out overnight, temperatures reach mid-70s on Sunday
Reid took a plea deal with a maximum four-year sentence. Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity. Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil.
kshb.com
Rain ending tonight, cool and comfortable Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain, some thunderstorms will move through the region, ending by early Sunday morning. Tonight: Showers ending after midnight with gradually clearing skies.. Wind: N 10-25 mph. Low: 53°. Sunday: Super Sunday weather! Abundant sunshine and comfortable with a nice north breeze. Wind: NW...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Fast-moving front with quick rain (FRI-9/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wonderful day in the region today as our run of low dew points and warm afternoons continue. Today will be the last pretty hot day for this stretch of weather as a cold front is due to move through tomorrow. That front will alter the temperatures tomorrow into Tuesday morning before we start heating back up again.
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fall Temperatures This Weekend Won’t Last Long
Illustration by US National Weather Service Kansas City Missouri. Our weather forecast is calling for a brief taste of fall on Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the low 70s. However the 8 to 14 day outlook shows above-normal temperatures returning.
1 injured in Friday afternoon house fire in Kansas City
One person was injured Friday afternoon in a house fire in the 3300 block of Forest Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
kcur.org
What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them
A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 116th homicide of 2022. One person was shot and killed Sunday evening in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue. The fatal shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. The victim’s identity has not bee released.
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
KMBC.com
Rain shortens a NASCAR race and postpones another at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rain shortened a race and postponed another at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday as thousands of fans from across the Midwest are in town for NASCAR. NASCAR red flagged the Kansas Lottery 300 after 93 laps, declaring Noah Gragson the winner once the weather set in.
Kansas City’s Northland booms as more people search for land, cheaper homes
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
WIBW
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
KCPD investigating crash on I-35 near Vivion Raod
Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries.
3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Kansas City Renaissance Festival
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS.
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s
Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events all over Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — This weekend is going to be jam-packed with activities practical, fun and solemn. Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the area's Household Hazardous Waste mobile collection site will be at Liberty Public Schools' Support Services Center, 801 Kent St. The program will accept automotive products, antifreeze, batteries, CFL light bulbs, fertilizers, flammables, fuels, hazardous cleaners, hazardous liquids, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, paint, pesticides, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, thinners and used oil. The trucks will remain until noon or until they are full.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
