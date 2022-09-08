I absolutely get the appeal of a weighing scale that’s actually designed to look sleek and weightless!. The Lepulse Lescale F4 isn’t your ordinary weighing scale. Although it looks deceptively like one, it uses 4 high-precision G-sensors to capture more than just your weight. The Lescale F4 also tells you your BMI, heart rate, body fat, body water, body age, fat-free body weight, protein, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, muscle mass, heart index, skeletal muscle, bone mass, and BMR. Compile all this together and you get data that’s much more valuable than just your weight. These fifteen data points can help you upgrade your life by modifying your eating habits, altering and adjusting your workouts, and overall living a healthier life!

