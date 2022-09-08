Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Diabetes: 7 common fruits that can be ‘dangerous’ – run the risk of blood sugar spikes
FRUIT is considered as one of the healthiest snacks to eat. Not only because they contain plenty of vitamins and fibre, but they are relatively low in calories too. However, certain fruits could be “dangerous” for some people. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press...
natureworldnews.com
Milk Teeth is Linked to Weight Gain During Adolescent Years: New Study
Milk teeth or primary teeth in humans have been accounted for weight gain, according to a new study led by the United Kingdom. Researchers at the University of Kent found that the so-called dental biorhythm is associated with adding an extra pound/s on a person, regardless of gender, during adolescent years.
Mystery of why air pollution causes cancer is ‘solved’ in major breakthrough offering hope for treatment
THE mystery behind how air pollution causes cancer has finally been solved by scientists - who said that the findings mark a "new era" in cancer research. The breakthrough is said to explain why so many non-smokers still develop lung cancer. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London found...
How Maintenance Phase Interrogates the Wellness and Weight Loss Industry
“It's so fun to get your mind blown,” says the author and activist Aubrey Gordon over Zoom. Gordon, who writes under the moniker Your Fat Friend, is referring to the revelatory moments that tend to punctuate episodes of Maintenance Phase, the podcast she co-hosts with the journalist Michael Hobbes, formerly of You’re Wrong About, where they methodically dismantle health myths churned out by the “wellness-industrial complex.” Sometimes these moments are sensational—an Australian wellness influencer named Belle Gibson faking cancer—but more often the duo is bringing overstated wellness claims back to earth. (It turns out, for example, that celery juice is not a cure-all elixir, but simply a glass of water.)
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Nutrition
1. Nonnormative eating behaviors and eating disorders are common in patients seeking bariatric surgery and improve post-surgery to varying degrees. 2. Presence of loss of control eating behavior post-surgery is associated with lower total body weight loss and quality of life. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with severe obesity...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Bariatric Surgery Possibly Linked to Marital Status Changes
Bariatric (weight-loss) surgery is a frequent topic of conversation in the diabetes community, due to the potentially dramatic health benefits it can offer to people with type 2 diabetes and obesity. Less often discussed, though, are the social implications of having the surgery — especially why people want it (other than medical reasons), and the effects the surgery has on the lives of people who undergo it.
MedicalXpress
Weight loss in first three sessions of weight management programs predicts success
New research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found that early weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) attending weight management programs is a strong indicator of future success. In contrast, people...
yankodesign.com
The best smart weighing scale on a budget lets you calculate everything from your BMI to even your muscle mass
I absolutely get the appeal of a weighing scale that’s actually designed to look sleek and weightless!. The Lepulse Lescale F4 isn’t your ordinary weighing scale. Although it looks deceptively like one, it uses 4 high-precision G-sensors to capture more than just your weight. The Lescale F4 also tells you your BMI, heart rate, body fat, body water, body age, fat-free body weight, protein, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, muscle mass, heart index, skeletal muscle, bone mass, and BMR. Compile all this together and you get data that’s much more valuable than just your weight. These fifteen data points can help you upgrade your life by modifying your eating habits, altering and adjusting your workouts, and overall living a healthier life!
