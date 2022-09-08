The Starke County Commissioners went through the second reading of the amended solar ordinance this week. The landscape buffer and screening amendment was discussed further. It explained participating solar energy landowners adjoining another participating landowner may opt out of the landscape buffer screening requirement along all property lines upon written and recorded legal agreement between landowners. The recorded legal agreement would need to be submitted to the Plan Commission for approval.

