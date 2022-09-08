ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Tamilia F Piper
2d ago

read the strory...he admits he was but got away from it when the leader changed its purpose.. ya only read half of the story..then make your own conclusions... ya are followers

Tamilia F Piper
2d ago

sheriff Rodgers is a wonderful, very fair man.. 👏 I was at work release, my mother was dying in another state, my hometown in Kentucky.. I had paid all my $$, went to court to get a furlough only had less then 2 months to go.. my mother had left me as a child, by the system I had been limited tomy time spent with her yet I loved her so much..fast-forward, I left and went to my mom's bedside.. left a note in my drawer where I would be . left 04-05-2004, was arrested at her bedside 04-06-2004, got to spend most of day with her 04-07-2004(thank God for out small time jailer with a heart here in ky). my mom passed 04-08-2004... 😢 😢 😭 after being extradited back to Elkhart, I was sentenced to an extra 8 years... the courts up there had NO heart, compassion nor understanding. wrote a short story " For the Love of Mom", sent it to everyone I could and Sheriff Bradley Rodgers overrode the courts decision and gave me immediate release, 10 months into my 8 year sentence..

Tamilia F Piper
2d ago

we all fall short of the glory of God. instead of judging Sheriff Rodgers for who he was before becoming a Christian, judge him on who he is today. quit being followers of the news in which we all know, are trying to sale a story.. Much respect to you Sheriff Rodgers

Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw PD Announces Promotions

The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Officer sentenced for child seduction, official misconduct

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police officer who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old was sentenced Friday. In court, the judge accepted Timothy Barber's plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to one count of child seduction and one count of official misconduct. The plea agreement capped jail time at four years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Maconaquah Superintendent Resigns After Arrest

FULTON, Ind.–The superintendent of Maconaquah schools in Fulton, resigned Sunday. James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, is accused of leaving the scene of a wreck that happened in Fulton County, Saturday afternoon. He’s also charged with drunk driving. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Dept. did not give a blood...
PERU, IN
