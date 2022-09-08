ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

Another week down at ALXnow. The big stories this week was a pair of dangerous situations in public places, with injuries at AMC Hoffman Center after a man walked into a theater and threatened the crowd and a man arrested for pulling out a gun outside a West End club.
Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Brick end unit, wood burning fireplace, stone patio. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Klanci Vanderhyde – McEnearney Associates) 1305 Chancel Place, Malvern Hill. 6 BR/3.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Gas fireplace, covered back...
Poll: Should Alexandria add lights to its athletic fields?

The final community meeting about a proposal to add lights to multiple athletic fields is coming up later this month. The City Council has approved funding for lighting of two athletic fields, pending the permit approval process, with other locations open for consideration down the road. The fields being considered...
Alexandria launches new interactive map for flood mitigation projects

The City of Alexandria has launched a new interactive map that lets locals keep track of flood mitigation projects around town. The interactive map shows all 35 ongoing projects around town, as well as two recently completed ones and seven future projects. Intense flooding in recent years pushed the issue...
ACPS focusing on staff and student absenteeism

Alexandria City Public Schools wants to get student and staff absenteeism under control. A quarter of Latino students at ACPS were chronically absent last school year, and so were 16% of Black students and 22% of economically disadvantaged students, according to data presented to the School Board at a recent work session.
Alexandria man arrested for allegedly brandishing handgun outside West End nightclub

A 35-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for allegedly brandishing a handgun outside a nightclub in the West End on Sunday, September 4. No one was injured and nothing was stolen in the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Pickett Street. Multiple witnesses told police that they saw the suspect pull out a handgun, according to Alexandria Police.
