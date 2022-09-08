Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about her new role in life, after becoming a mother to her son in February. In a new interview with the October issue of Vogue Magazine, the actress speaks for the first time about motherhood and confirms the gender of her first child as well as his name, Cy.
Jennifer Lawrence Named Her Baby After a Legendary Artist
Jennifer Lawrence has always done press on her own terms. Case in point: She waited seven months to share any details about her baby with the art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Now, on the occasion of Vogue’s October issue, we at long last know her son’s name—and to those who run in Maroney’s circle, his namesake is unmistakable. In a nod to the legendary postwar artist Cy Twombly (who is among Maroney’s favorites), the couple decided to name their child Cy.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Low-Key Romance: A Timeline
The perfect match! Jennifer Lawrence found her other half in Cooke Maroney when they initially met through a close friend. The pair, who started dating in June 2018, were introduced to each other through mutual pal Laura Simpson, and it wasn't long before things escalated. “Things between them are very serious,” a source exclusively told […]
Jennifer Lawrence Revealed She Had Two Miscarriages Before Giving Birth to Her Son
Jennifer Lawrence opened up about having multiple miscarriages before giving birth to her first child, a boy named Cy, in her cover interview for the October issue of Vogue. Lawrence welcomed her first child in February 2022 with husband Cooke Maroney, an art gallerist. Prior to that, she got pregnant in her early 20s and planned on getting an abortion, reports Vogue. However, something happened before she could. "I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal," she revealed to the magazine.
Jennifer Lawrence Admits to Wondering If She Would Love Her Baby Boy as Much as Her Beloved Cat
Jennifer Lawrence wasn't sure what to expect out of motherhood at first. Speaking in the October issue of Vogue, the Don't Look Up actress admitted that it's "so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody." "If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some...
