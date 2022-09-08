Jennifer Lawrence has always done press on her own terms. Case in point: She waited seven months to share any details about her baby with the art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Now, on the occasion of Vogue’s October issue, we at long last know her son’s name—and to those who run in Maroney’s circle, his namesake is unmistakable. In a nod to the legendary postwar artist Cy Twombly (who is among Maroney’s favorites), the couple decided to name their child Cy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO