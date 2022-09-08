ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
fox5atlanta.com

Public figures in Georgia react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

ATLANTA - News of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, moved people across the world. In Georgia, leaders and public figures chimed in to pay respects to the woman who wore the crown for more than 70 years. Atlanta City Hall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
CBS 46

Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia students switching to colleges abroad to save money

Students from Georgia are seeking degrees in other countries as college costs in the U.S. continue to rise, a new report says. More than 300,00 American students enrolled in programs abroad in 2019, though numbers dropped slightly in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The cost of going to a university...
WSB Radio

Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the GPS training center in Forsyth. After he finished the exercise, Dupree collapsed and lifesaving...
FORSYTH, GA

