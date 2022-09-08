Read full article on original website
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson...
Georgia gets sizable cut of Juul’s multimillion-dollar settlement
ATLANTA — E-cigarette maker Juul will pay millions to settle claims it marketed to minors, and Georgia will get a sizable cut. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The proposed settlement is around $440 million. Dozens of states, including Georgia, spent two years investigating Juul.
fox5atlanta.com
Public figures in Georgia react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
ATLANTA - News of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, moved people across the world. In Georgia, leaders and public figures chimed in to pay respects to the woman who wore the crown for more than 70 years. Atlanta City Hall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
CBS 46
Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental...
“Kia Boyz” viral trend leading to car thefts across the country now hitting metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A viral social media trend that’s leading to a rash of car thefts across the country is now hitting Metro Atlanta. Atlanta Police tell Channel 2 Action News that they’ve made several arrests of thieves accused of stealing Kias and Hyundais. Police said the thieves believe they’re easier to steal.
New jobs coming to Georgia after $146M investment by roofing manufacturer
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A major investment is underway in south central Georgia with a roofing company, not only expanding its footprint but helping to add more jobs to the local market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that GAF...
Georgia shrimpers sue Golden Ray owners, salvagers over shipwreck’s pollution off St. Simons
In response to the havoc caused by the massive Golden Ray carrier that sank off the Georgia coast three years ago, commercial fishermen are suing the cargo ship owner and manager and the company responsible for the lengthy salvage operation. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia students switching to colleges abroad to save money
Students from Georgia are seeking degrees in other countries as college costs in the U.S. continue to rise, a new report says. More than 300,00 American students enrolled in programs abroad in 2019, though numbers dropped slightly in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The cost of going to a university...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the GPS training center in Forsyth. After he finished the exercise, Dupree collapsed and lifesaving...
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
Most Georgia public colleges will extend SAT and ACT testing waiver for fall 2023 admission.
abcnews4.com
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/CBS46) — When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now...
