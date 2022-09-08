HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Barnstable girls volleyball starts season with a sweep

The Barnstable High girls volleyball team swept Danvers, 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-23), to take the season opener.

Senior Lindsay Jones had nine kills to go along with three aces to lead the Red Hawks. Junior setter Sadie Wellbeloved, was setting up her teammates the whole match, racking up 29 assists in the match.

Defensively, the Red Hawks were led by junior Logan Hurwitz, who had 12 digs in the match.

In other high school action on Wednesday:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Plymouth South 0: The Dolphins won 25-19, 25-18, 25-16, to earn the sweep to begin the season. Grace Presswood had a double-double with a team-high 19 kills and 24 digs. Vivian Castano had 37 assists on the night, and Ellen Swanson had 28 digs to lead the Dolphins.

Saint John Paul II 3, Nauset 0: The Lions swept the Warriors 25-18, 25-18, 27-25, to earn their first win of the season. Rosanna Sullivan had eight kills for the Lions, while Sophia Tropeano, tallied 12 assists.

Joseph Case 3, Bourne 0: Bourne was swept 25-13, 25-14, 25-19, in the opening game of the season.

BOYS SOCCER

Falmouth Academy 3, Upper Cape 1: The Mariners took the victory over the Rams.

Fairhaven 2, Bourne 1: The Canalmen got a second-half penalty kick from Shea Ullo and keeper Nathan Reynolds stopped 11 shots in the loss for Bourne.

Nauset 7, Bridgewater-Raynham 3: It was a strong start for the Warriors who put seven on the board in the season opener.

GIRLS SOCCER

Falmouth Academy 0, Upper Cape 0: The Mariners and Rams played out a scoreless draw.

Fairhaven 3, Bourne 0: The Canalmen lost to Fairhaven to open the season.

BOYS GOLF

Cape Cod Academy 9, Cape Tech 0: The Seahawks got the victory over the Crusaders. Senior captain Josh Wiggin shot a 40 to lead the Crusaders in the loss.

Monomoy 4, Cranberry Valley 2: The Sharks opened their season with a win over Cranberry Valley. Jackson Rucco, and Casey Hughes each shot a 37 to lead Monomoy.

Bourne 254, Westport 310: The Canalmen bested Westport to begin 1-0. Griffin Kelly led the way with a 39.

Saint John Paul II 254, Nauset 264: The Lions beat the Warriors for just the second time in eight years. Jack Carstensen led the way for the Lions, shooting a 38.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nauset 7, Martha's Vineyard 0: The Warriors won their season opener over the Vineyarders.

Middleboro 5, Mashpee 0: Ayesha Shafi played well in goal, notching 11 saves for the Falcons, who dropped their opening game of the season.

Barnstable 4, New Bedford 0: Four different players (Margaret Maki, Penny Clifford, Ally McEneany, Alexa Garthee) all scored for the Red Hawks in their season-opening win. Senior goalie Grace Bunnell had nine saves in the game.

Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Notre Dame Academy-Hingham 0: The Dolphins opened the season with a shutout victory.

Joseph Case 7, Bourne 0: The Canalmen were shut out in their game against Case.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Barnstable girls volleyball starts season with a sweep