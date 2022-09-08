Read full article on original website
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Abortion rights question should not go to voters, Michigan panel rules
A once obscure Michigan elections panel is back in the spotlight after rejecting a ballot initiative which would ask voters if abortion rights should be enshrined in the state constitution and another which concerned expanded access to voting. The board of state canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on party lines on both...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Democrats Defend Republican Facing Backlash for Shifting Stance on Abortion
South Carolina Democrats defended a GOP state lawmaker who tearfully shared a story about a constituent negatively affected by an abortion ban he'd supported.
A Senate candidate's new ad is latest example of Republicans attempting to deflect abortion attacks
The Republican nominee for US Senate in Washington both touted her "pro-life" anti-abortion view and asserted her opposition to a federal abortion ban in a new ad on Thursday, as Republican congressional candidates in tough races across the country attempt to defuse an issue that could cost them.
The Ridiculous Reason A Michigan Board Said No To A State Abortion Referendum
Republicans on the panel blocked the measure after Michiganders showed their support for it en masse.
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen is the latest GOP candidate trying to hide extreme views on abortion.
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
A judge in Idaho has ruled that the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in an emergency medical situation.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
There’s a bipartisan bill to codify Roe — and abortion rights groups can’t stand it
Amid threats over the last year that the Supreme Court might abolish the right to an abortion, Democrats and advocacy groups have used an imperfect but popular phrase as a synonym for protecting reproductive freedom: “codify Roe.”. “When we go back to Washington, we will be putting Roe v....
GOP Candidate Holds Baby in Campaign Ad While Saying He's for Abortion
"In Minnesota, it's a protected constitutional right, and no governor can change that," says Scott Jensen, a Republican gubernatorial candidate.
GOP State Rep. Rethinks Abortion Bans After Hearing Doctor's Story
South Carolina state Rep. Neal Collins said he didn't sleep "that whole week" after hearing the effect strict anti-abortion bills can have on real people.
After Roe’s demise, Democrats hit Republicans who profess to back abortion-rights
DENVER (AP) — The anxious-looking women talk directly to the camera, warning that the Colorado Republican running for the U.S. Senate opposes the state’s reproductive rights law and supports the conservative Supreme Court justices who revoked the constitutional right to abortion this summer. “It’s not even close,” one...
New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
DeSantis, democracy, abortion: How Kamala Harris is trying to convince people to vote
When Vice President Harris has appeared before audiences around the country in recent days, she has posed a question asked by would-be voters: “Why should I vote?”. Harris has told the crowds publicly — and has reiterated to aides privately — that Democrats have to give them a good answer that will lure them to the polls.
GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability
The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.
US News and World Report
South Carolina Senate Moves to Further Restrict Access to Abortions
(Reuters) -The South Carolina Senate on Thursday approved a bill tightening an abortion ban that is blocked by the state's highest court, following two days of fierce debate between anti-abortion Republicans and more moderate lawmakers from both parties. The bill the Senate approved would cut exceptions for rape and incest...
Republicans Are Desperately Trying to Change Their Tune on Abortion
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the months following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, popular support for abortion has energized Democrats—especially women—and cut into Republicans’ polling leads ahead of the midterms. The latest Pew...
A competitive Senate race in North Carolina has Republicans worried
Sept 9 (Reuters) - In his campaign for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Republican candidate Ted Budd has described himself as a "conservative warrior" and a "liberal agenda crusher." But some of his fellow Republicans worry he is not fighting hard enough.
