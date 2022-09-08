ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
The Associated Press

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
US News and World Report

South Carolina Senate Moves to Further Restrict Access to Abortions

(Reuters) -The South Carolina Senate on Thursday approved a bill tightening an abortion ban that is blocked by the state's highest court, following two days of fierce debate between anti-abortion Republicans and more moderate lawmakers from both parties. The bill the Senate approved would cut exceptions for rape and incest...
CONGRESS & COURTS

