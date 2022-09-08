Read full article on original website
Related
Kitten smitten by friendly deer outside home
A deer visits the front lawn of this home about twice a week — and it ended up creating an adorable bond with the owner's kitten.
Rescue Dog's Disgruntled Reaction to the Rain Goes Viral: 'End of Summer'
A German shepherd has received more than 2 million views on TikTok for his hilarious reaction when he walks out into the rain.
Veteran's Rescue Dog Smokey Wins Pet of the Week: 'My Savior'
This week's Newsweek "Pet of the Week" is Blue heeler mix Smokey who lives in Indiana with her owner Matt Sandefur.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shock as Enormous Snapping Turtle 'Beast' Washes Up on Wisconsin Beach
"You can compare the size of the shell to the four-wheeler and even by that metric it's still a good sized-turtle," the Redditor said.
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
Mystery as cop’s baby son, 1, dies after plunging from window in ‘tragic accident’ at his home
A COP’S baby son has tragically died after falling from a window at his home. Little Henry Witucki, one, passed away in a Pittsburgh hospital on September 3 – just days after the accident. The boy, known as Hank, fell from the second story of his home on...
ohmymag.co.uk
The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat
The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Fisherman Has Terrifying Staredown, Then Charges, A Mountain Lion: “I’m Prepared To Die”
Talk about a life or death situation. According to Kiro 7, Washington’s Bart Brown saw his life flash before his eyes after coming face to face with a mountain lion at the in Port Angeles, Washington. Brown was walking back from his favorite fishing hole when he noticed the...
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas
At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
Hiker dies after slipping off ledge near New Hampshire waterfall
A hiker fell his death from a mountain in New Hampshire after slipping on a ledge near a water fall. The man was walking with a group on Saturday after getting the cable car to the top of Cannon Mountain when New Hampshire Game and Wildlife said the trio decided to walk back down.Without following a trail, the department said the three hikers got into difficulty in an area that was “rocky, wet, and steep with a waterfall”, not far from the 1,244-metre summit. One of the hikers slipped and fell from the mountain, and his companions called 911...
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Nightmare neighbour! Terrifying moment escaped 18ft-long Burmese python slithered into open bedroom window of house next door before couple fought it off with a broom
Shocking photos capture the terrifying moment an escaped 18ft-long python tried to get into a house through an open bedroom window. The 'very dangerous' snake, which weighs 6 stones (38kg) was spotted by neighbours as it made its way across a roof before forcing its way through the upstairs window.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s agony as they find an abandoned terrified dog in their car park first thing in the morning
With the cost-of-living crisis affecting everyone, the rescue centres across the UK are overwhelmed and fear that the worst is yet to come. This terrified Shih Tzu Mimi was heartlessly abandoned in Freshfields Animal Rescue’s car park and discovered by a worker in the morning. It’s impossible to imagine what this poor pup must have gone through.
