Read full article on original website
Related
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Stunning ‘Harvest Moon’ Rises Over New Jersey This Weekend
I saw a preview of the final full moon of summer 2022 early Friday on my way to work and it was stunning. September's full moon -- the "Harvest Moon" -- will officially rise over New Jersey early Saturday morning and Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is forecasting good watching conditions with mostly clear skies.
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study
Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Tomatoes in Beer? Only in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
Cruel Summer: Temps Topped 90 degrees in NJ Prisons Without AC
TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey: Staying Loyal To Your Current Job Is Costing You Money
According to TheCenterSquare.com, nearly 9 million New Jersey residents quit their jobs in February and March of 2022 alone. In case you haven't heard already, this massive quitting craze happening across the country is being called The Great Resignation. It's just business, folks. I have quite a few friends who...
When Do You Legally Have To Stop For A School Bus In New Jersey?
I hope all my preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary school, middle school, high school, undergrad and master students have had a great start to the school year. So in honor of the back to school season, let's do a bit of a refresher on pretty important a topic:. When do you legally...
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
How we can help wild animals during the drought in NJ
Nearly all of New Jersey is in some stage of drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area has also expanded to include all of Middlesex, Union, and Somerset counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This New Healthy Lunch Spot Is Coming Soon to Marlton NJ!
If you're looking for another healthy, tasty lunch option in Marlton NJ, you're in luck!. Sweetgreen is coming to The Promenade in Marlton soon, according to the "A View From Evesham" community Facebook page:. If you're not familiar with Sweetgreen, they're an up-and-coming casual restaurant similar to Chopt. Started by...
‘Night Forms’ returning to Hamilton, NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25. A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will...
School Year Starts With Chaotic Gun Scare at NJ Elementary School
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
Dennis Township, NJ, Students Getting Sorted Like Harry Potter This Year
If you're unfamiliar with that spell, "Accio" is the incantation uttered to bring forth an object within the world of Harry Potter. Teachers and faculty within the Dennis Township School District in Cape May County are taking a page from the magical world of "The Boy Who Lived" in order to bring the fun to the 2022-2023 school year.
DEP: Fox at NJ park found rabid not the one reported near people
BERKELEY — State wildlife officials said that a dead fox that tested positive for rabies after being found in Double Trouble State Park was not believed to be the same animal that had an "encounter" with visitors on Monday. The park remained closed until further notice as of Thursday...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
Why One New Jersey Hospital Had a Closet Full of Guns [VIDEO]
A New Jersey hospital was recently found to have a closet full of weapons and ammunition. What was it doing there?. I can't be the only one shaking my head at this bizarre discovery. A few weeks ago, back on Monday, July 18th, police were called to Hudson Regional Hospital...
Labor Day: A Jersey Guy May Be to Thank for Our 3-Day Weekend
Did you know you probably have a Jersey Guy to thank for the long holiday weekend?. Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. It also recognizes the deplorable working conditions many endured. It seems difficult today to comprehend the working conditions of the 1800s. The...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0