Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
hometownbyhandlebar.com
The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown
If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
dallasexpress.com
Owner Seeks City’s Help Restoring Landmark Venue
The new owner of a historic Dallas landmark is hoping to bring the venue back to its former glory, with some help from the city of Dallas. Edwin Cabaniss and his business partners are asking the City of Dallas to ante up $4 million in economic incentives to help restore and expand the Longhorn Ballroom, one of the city’s most threatened historic properties, according to the non-profit organization Preservation Dallas.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
Dallas Observer
Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano
Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
dmagazine.com
Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both
Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
dallasexpress.com
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue
Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Will Celebrate Trans Pride This Month With Drag Royalty
Dallas will celebrate the transgender community with the inaugural TX Trans Pride event, a partnership between Prism Health North Texas and Arttitude. The event will take place at Station 4 at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. Attendees will receive free STD and HIV testing from Prism Health North Texas, as...
fwtx.com
Near Southside Brings Back Friday on the Green
Perhaps the event that finally signals the absolute end of the pandemic (knock on wood and keep your fingers crossed that it will last), Near Southside, Inc. announced they are bringing back ‘Friday on the Green.’. The popular, free event occurred monthly before Near Southside, Inc. understandably paused the...
Report says these are the best places to live in Dallas if you’re recently divorced
When we say "till death do us part" some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way.
dmagazine.com
Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas
Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
Surreal Creamery Headed to Dallas
From tea and coffee-inspired flavors to classics such as vanilla and chocolate, this brand is sure to find new fans in Texas.
matadornetwork.com
5 Neighborhoods That Prove Dallas Is One of the Most Diverse Cities in the US
Home to countless cultures and a thriving LGBTQ+ community, Dallas is proud to be one of the most diverse cities in the nation. And it shows: It’s easy to find and experience many different types of art, entertainment, food, and history here — and support a good cause with your wallet at the same time.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
Dallas Observer
Denton's Cool Beans Cancels Disney Drag Brunch After 'Threats' and 'Aggressive Phone Calls'
Denton’s Cool Beans Bar and Grill has canceled a Disney-themed drag brunch performance scheduled for Sunday, citing "aggressive phone calls" and "threats." Cool Beans announced its decision to cancel the event Thursday night, hours after right-wing media figure Sara Gonzales urged her Twitter followers to protest the event. Gonzales,...
Falltastic! Report says these are the best pumpkin patches in Texas
While we are still a couple of weeks a from the official start of the fall season, September is here, school is back in the mix and football is underway from the pros to the peewees, so, it's basically fall.
A busy weekend is ahead for Arlington during highway construction
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington is the place to be Friday night and through the weekend for some big events attracting thousands of people. But if you or someone you know is among those taking in the entertainment that includes the Cowboys season opener, you better be prepared for what could be a traffic mess because of a major highway shutdown.There were as many as 25,000 vehicles outside Globe Life Field Friday night, where the Rangers were playing and outside AT&T Stadium where Bad Bunny was in concert. When fans of both leave, they will find one of the major north-south routes...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
cravedfw
Portillo’s Food Truck – The Beef Bus – Returns to North Texas
Due to popular demand following a successful two-week tour of the region this past July, the Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck will be returning to the Lone Star state from September 12-24, to serve up some of its famed Chicago-Style menu offerings ahead of the Company’s highly anticipated grand opening in The Colony later this year. Over the course of its return to the greater Dallas area, the 32-foot, Beef Bus will visit various cities, events and locations, making it easy for everyone to grab a taste.
