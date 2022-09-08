ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fly-Eatin’, Dead-Playin’ Power Couple of Cowtown

If you were eight years old or thereabouts in Fort Worth in the late 1950s, when it came to local power couples, never mind your Nancy and Perry Bass, your Ruth Carter and J. Lee Johnson III, your Cornelia and Bayard Friedman. Nosiree. To the Hula Hoop-and-hopscotch set, the power couple was a he named “Mickey” and a she named “Amanda.”
dallasexpress.com

Owner Seeks City’s Help Restoring Landmark Venue

The new owner of a historic Dallas landmark is hoping to bring the venue back to its former glory, with some help from the city of Dallas. Edwin Cabaniss and his business partners are asking the City of Dallas to ante up $4 million in economic incentives to help restore and expand the Longhorn Ballroom, one of the city’s most threatened historic properties, according to the non-profit organization Preservation Dallas.
Dallas Observer

Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano

Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
dmagazine.com

Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both

Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
dallasexpress.com

Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue

Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
Dallas Observer

Dallas Will Celebrate Trans Pride This Month With Drag Royalty

Dallas will celebrate the transgender community with the inaugural TX Trans Pride event, a partnership between Prism Health North Texas and Arttitude. The event will take place at Station 4 at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. Attendees will receive free STD and HIV testing from Prism Health North Texas, as...
fwtx.com

Near Southside Brings Back Friday on the Green

Perhaps the event that finally signals the absolute end of the pandemic (knock on wood and keep your fingers crossed that it will last), Near Southside, Inc. announced they are bringing back ‘Friday on the Green.’. The popular, free event occurred monthly before Near Southside, Inc. understandably paused the...
dmagazine.com

Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas

Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
CBS DFW

A busy weekend is ahead for Arlington during highway construction

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington is the place to be Friday night and through the weekend for some big events attracting thousands of people. But if you or someone you know is among those taking in the entertainment that includes the Cowboys season opener, you better be prepared for what could be a traffic mess because of a major highway shutdown.There were as many as 25,000 vehicles outside Globe Life Field Friday night, where the Rangers were playing and outside AT&T Stadium where Bad Bunny was in concert. When fans of both leave, they will find one of the major north-south routes...
cravedfw

Portillo’s Food Truck – The Beef Bus – Returns to North Texas

Due to popular demand following a successful two-week tour of the region this past July, the Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck will be returning to the Lone Star state from September 12-24, to serve up some of its famed Chicago-Style menu offerings ahead of the Company’s highly anticipated grand opening in The Colony later this year. Over the course of its return to the greater Dallas area, the 32-foot, Beef Bus will visit various cities, events and locations, making it easy for everyone to grab a taste.
