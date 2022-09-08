ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup

While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus Revealed at Apple's 'Far Out' Event

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the spot in Apple's phone lineup taken up by the iPhone 13 Mini.
BGR.com

8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about

The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CNBC

Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event

This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt

Remember when Samsung's first-generation foldable catastrophically failed to survive a few days of regular use before even being released to the general public? That was only three years ago, and although they're certainly not perfect (or affordable), the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 5G are living proof of the incredibly fast evolution of a class of mobile devices that no one really expected to go mainstream so soon.
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display: What it is and how it works

Always-On display is now here on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it might be coming years after Android has had such an option, but as most things Apple does, this one too is done the Apple way. Instead of a minimal lock screen with just...
Phone Arena

Could the Dynamic Island come to the iPad Pro?

The signature notch which Apple introduced with the iPhone X is on its way to retirement. While Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus retain the iconic design feature, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have abandoned it in favor of the Dynamic Island.
Phone Arena

Google might be developing a Pro version of its upcoming tablet

During this year's Google I/O event, Google teased a first-of-its-kind Pixel tablet. However, it appears that this may not be the tech giant's only tablet in development. In a teardown of the Android 13 QPR1 Beta installation file, 9to5Google discovered that Google might be developing a "Pro" version of its new Pixel device.
Phone Arena

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion hands-on: a healthy blend

The Edge 30 Fusion is Motorola’s latest mid-range phone that aims to combine high-end specs with a beautiful new design, all while cutting the right corners to achieve its more affordable price of 599.99 euros. Taking a closer look at the Edge 30 Fusion, we immediately noticed how much...
Phone Arena

Is Google delaying the release of the September Pixel update?

Last week, Google announced that it would start rolling out the September update for Android 13 on Tuesday, September 6th. The update fixes several issues including one that caused Pixel handsets to warm up and drain the phone's battery. Considering that this was an issue that yours truly was experiencing, we were looking forward to having the update arrive.
