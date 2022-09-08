Read full article on original website
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
The Verge
Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup
While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus Revealed at Apple's 'Far Out' Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the spot in Apple's phone lineup taken up by the iPhone 13 Mini.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
CNBC
Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event
This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad takes yet another jab at iPhones
Samsung has released a new commercial in an attempt to persuade iPhone users to make the switch to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt
Remember when Samsung's first-generation foldable catastrophically failed to survive a few days of regular use before even being released to the general public? That was only three years ago, and although they're certainly not perfect (or affordable), the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 5G are living proof of the incredibly fast evolution of a class of mobile devices that no one really expected to go mainstream so soon.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro unreal Dynamic Face ID: Brainwashed Android and Samsung users join Apple Sheep herd?
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been unveiled, pre-orders are now live and Apple's 2022 flagships are almost ready to ship to your door now. The new iPhones can quite literally connect to satellites (in the US and Canada), they bring brand new 48MP cameras, and even do away with the physical SIM card tray by replacing it with eSIM.
Phone Arena
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
If you have been following Apple, you know that one thing this company does is name everything. It's not just a high-res screen, it's a "Retina" screen! It's not just more advanced image processing, it's the "Photonic Engine"! And sure thing it's not just any processor, it's the Apple "Bionic"!
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display: What it is and how it works
Always-On display is now here on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it might be coming years after Android has had such an option, but as most things Apple does, this one too is done the Apple way. Instead of a minimal lock screen with just...
Phone Arena
New set of benchmarks show a bigger gap between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 lineup was just announced, and many are waiting eagerly for the first units to arrive. Given that general availability begins on September 16th, there is still some time before reviewers get a chance to test the new iPhones, and the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Max Pro in particular.
Phone Arena
Could the Dynamic Island come to the iPad Pro?
The signature notch which Apple introduced with the iPhone X is on its way to retirement. While Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus retain the iconic design feature, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have abandoned it in favor of the Dynamic Island.
Phone Arena
Google might be developing a Pro version of its upcoming tablet
During this year's Google I/O event, Google teased a first-of-its-kind Pixel tablet. However, it appears that this may not be the tech giant's only tablet in development. In a teardown of the Android 13 QPR1 Beta installation file, 9to5Google discovered that Google might be developing a "Pro" version of its new Pixel device.
Phone Arena
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion hands-on: a healthy blend
The Edge 30 Fusion is Motorola’s latest mid-range phone that aims to combine high-end specs with a beautiful new design, all while cutting the right corners to achieve its more affordable price of 599.99 euros. Taking a closer look at the Edge 30 Fusion, we immediately noticed how much...
Phone Arena
Is Google delaying the release of the September Pixel update?
Last week, Google announced that it would start rolling out the September update for Android 13 on Tuesday, September 6th. The update fixes several issues including one that caused Pixel handsets to warm up and drain the phone's battery. Considering that this was an issue that yours truly was experiencing, we were looking forward to having the update arrive.
