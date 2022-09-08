ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
ClutchPoints

Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
ClutchPoints

Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas

With Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints know that they have to take the good with the bad. Fortunately for them in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Winston showed up with the best version of himself, thanks in part to his chemistry with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Jameis Winston really turned […] The post ‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
ClutchPoints

2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation

Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors

Tom Brady shocked the football world earlier this summer when he announced his retirement. He gave us all an even bigger shock just two months later when he decided to un-retire. Despite this rather unprecedented turn of events, however, what is clear is that retirement (the real one) is on the horizon for the Tampa […] The post Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy