Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update
The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas
With Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints know that they have to take the good with the bad. Fortunately for them in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Winston showed up with the best version of himself, thanks in part to his chemistry with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Jameis Winston really turned […] The post ‘Gave me them eyes’: Jameis Winston pinpoints exact moment he got synced up with Michael Thomas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady teases Rob Gronkowski to return to Buccaneers, Gronk responds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are clamoring for one thing: for Rob Gronkowski to come back to the team. The legendary tight end announced his second retirement early in the off-season. Ever since Tom Brady returned from retirement, though, fans are eagerly waiting for Gronk to lace up his cleats one more time for his best buddy Tommy.
2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022
Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation
Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed
Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors
Tom Brady shocked the football world earlier this summer when he announced his retirement. He gave us all an even bigger shock just two months later when he decided to un-retire. Despite this rather unprecedented turn of events, however, what is clear is that retirement (the real one) is on the horizon for the Tampa […] The post Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
