Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Wisconsin man charged in 1992 double homicide after DNA sample from traffic stop tied him to the crime scene, court document shows
A Wisconsin man was arrested and charged in the 1992 killings of two people after his DNA was obtained during a traffic stop last month and matched evidence from the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint.
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
A suspect has been charged in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, but the Memphis teacher remains missing, police say
A man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of a Memphis teacher investigators believe was abducted while she was out for a jog Friday morning, police said.
Fighting game in detention center causes young boy to lose his life
On Aug. 16, a former juvenile correctional officer in South Georgia was arrested after a boy in custody died during a “fight game” that he arranged. Thomas Lee Hicks is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violating his oath. Hicks is booked into Ware County Jail without bond.
Mother Charged with Pocketing Government Benefits of 14-Year-Old Autistic Daughter Who Was Shot in the Head and Dumped in a Livestock Trough
Cadence Langley was just 14 years old when someone shot her in the back of the head and dumped her body in a livestock watering box in a rural part of Safford, Arizona in October 2020. Late last month, her mother Amber Langley, 38, was arrested on fraud charges for...
Human Remains Found in Suitcases Won at Auction Were Those of 2 Young Children, New Zealand Police Say
Authorities in New Zealand have determined that human remains recently discovered in old suitcases a family had won at auction were the bodies of two young children. A statement from the Counties Manukau Police confirms "initial post-mortem examinations" on the remains found in two separate suitcases "are that of two primary school-aged children."
Convicted Whitmer kidnap plotter who cooperated wants out of prison. Now.
Convicted kidnap plotter Ty Garbin wants out of prison now, arguing he has paid his dues for conspiring to harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and deserves his freedom for helping the government salvage one of the biggest domestic terrorism cases in U.S. history. Moreover, his lawyer argued, Garbin faces "grave danger" if he stays locked up. ...
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Alex Murdaugh accused of stealing from brother and family firm in another set of charges
A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional...
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
Unidentified Body Found Near Area Where Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Was 'Violently' Abducted
A body was found near the area where 34-year-old teacher and hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher was violently kidnapped in Memphis, Tennessee. The identity of the deceased and cause of death is unconfirmed, Memphis police said Monday. The body was found about 20 minutes from the spot Fletcher was kidnapped Friday...
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say
Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said.
Memphis police find unidentified body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
Memphis police found an unidentified body Monday about 20 minutes from where teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted three days ago, according to a tweet from the police department.
Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia
Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Georgia Murder Suspect Arrested After Calling 911 Over Cold Fries
A Georgia man with an outstanding murder warrant was captured by police earlier this month after calling 911 to complain about his McDonald's fries being too cold. On Aug. 5, Kennesaw Police were called to a local McDonald's after 24-year-old Antonie Sims started a fight with the franchise owner over not receiving a receipt for his order—resulting in missing his number and receiving cold food. “I try the fries they’re lukewarm but they’re not hot,” Sims heard telling a police officer outside of the store in bodycam footage. When he asked for a new order, he said he was rejected and instead offered a refund that would take days to process. Officers soon learned that Sims had been previously arrested in March 2019 after he and two others were accused of setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside. He was charged with felony murder but missed his court date. Read it at Fox News
The slain Memphis teacher was abducted before she could complete her morning run. Hundreds of people finished it for her this morning
Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran 8.2 miles during the pre-dawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week. More than 2,100 people have signed up to finish it for her in an event that's been dubbed "Let's Finish Liza's Run."
2 Georgia sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant, authorities say. The suspects have been apprehended
Two suspects have been arrested after a pair of Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant Thursday night in what the sheriff described as an "ambush."
U.S. Marshals Capture '15 Most Wanted' Murder Suspect In El Salvador
After Raymond McLeod allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, in 2016, he spent years on the run. U.S. Marshals captured him this week after getting a tip that he was teaching English in El Salvador. A six-year manhunt for an Arizona man wanted for the 2016 murder of his girlfriend...
