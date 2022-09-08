Read full article on original website
Texas Crusader
3d ago
lmao, seriously has to say something about your lifestyle when your sponsors offer you free std checks over anything else
WildCard...
3d ago
Can we celebrate Marijuana legalization 👏🎉🎊🤯👍💯🌱....or is that too much natural...after all look at what IS legal.
State Fair of Texas announces seven new food vendors this year
DALLAS, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce that seven brand-new food concessionaires will share their culinary craft at the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Eat, drink, and be merry – if anyone understands that motto, it’s the State Fair of Texas. The Fair prides itself on its hand-picked selection of vendors and concessionaires who bring in droves of fairgoers each year and keep them coming back for more exceptional eats. Following the 2022 “Treats of Texas” theme, this year’s exposition will highlight the iconic fair foods that define our annual celebration of Texas culture, including the following new concessionaires.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
