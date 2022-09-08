Read full article on original website
'It's Not Over': Dallas County Has Received the Updated Omicron Vaccine
The newly updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Dallas County, meaning residents can now get protection from the latest strains of the coronavirus. On Friday, Dr. Philip Huang of the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that the updated booster doses had arrived. Some pharmacies had also already received the doses, he added.
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
