ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

Sweet! Pick your own apples at these 13 Rhode Island orchards

By Gail Ciampa, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

Apple picking has begun in Rhode Island. Summer heat and flooding rains have not stopped nature from producing her bounty.

Against all odds, farmers report that the harvest looks great. The late-August rain was a saving grace, said Mary Lou D’Andrea at Appleland Orchard.

However, Labor Day's torrential rains stalled some of the picking, as farmers needed to let their orchards dry out before picking could resume. That was the case at Johnston's Dame Farm. But by the time you read this, picking should have begun again.

Other orchards report that their early varieties of apples are ready for picking. Steere Orchard says the apple crop is looking really good.

Looking for some baking ideas?

A few farms still have peaches available, too.

Many of the orchards also have apples ready to buy at their farmstands. And some sell baked goods, from apple cider doughnuts to Whoopie pies.

Let the fall fun begin.

It's never a bad idea to check the social media account for an orchard before you visit, or to give them a call.

Sunset Orchard Farm in North Scituate

In North Scituate at 244 Gleaner Chapel Rd. , (401) 934-1900, sunsetorchardsri.com , Sunset Orchards has several varieties of apples ready for picking, including Gala and Jonamac. They also have pick-your-own peaches. They are open daily, and September hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Remembering a real nana with her winning apple pie recipe

Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield

Pick-your-own apples has begun at Jaswell's, located at 50 Swan Rd. , Smithfield, (401) 231-9043, on Facebook . No reservations needed. Their store is also open and stocked with fruits, vegetables, their cider doughnuts, cookies and pies. Learn more at jaswellsfarm.com .

Did you know these facts?: New England Apple facts help make tasty treats

Barden Family Orchard in North Scituate

McIntosh and Gala apples are ready for picking at 56 Elmdale Rd. , North Scituate, (401) 934-1413. Honeycrisp are ready Saturday, Sept. 10. Pumpkins are in the yard, too. Updates can be found on their Facebook page , not their former website. New hours for the harvest season are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Picking fields close 45 minutes to an hour before closing time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TY43K_0hmkEskA00

Rocky Brook Orchard in Middletown

They have plenty of early-season apples ready for picking, including Ginger Gold, Akane, Zestar and Silken. Trees are tagged with the variety name, so you know what you are picking. They also offer pears and quince throughout the season. They are open weekends at  997 Wapping Rd., Middletown. Call ahead if rain threatens (401) 851-7989, or check their Facebook page .

Narrow Lane Orchard in North Kingstown

McIntosh, Gala and Redfree apples are ready for picking at the North Kingstown orchard at 213 Narrow Lane , (401) 294-3584, narrowlaneorchardri.com or on Facebook . They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Stone Orchard in Little Compton

You can pick your apples at 33 Colebrook Rd., Little Compton, (401) 635-2663, on Facebook . They are open Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Why Westerly is worth the drive: Great seafood, delicious cocktails and waterfront views

Appleland Orchard in Greenville

Mary Lou D’Andrea said they expect to start both apple and peach picking this week at Appleland, 135 Smith Ave. , Greenville, applelandorchardri.com , (401) 949-3690. Call ahead. They have their wonderful apple cider doughnuts at the stand, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YSJX_0hmkEskA00

Sweet Berry Farm in Middletown

Things are humming along at 915 Mitchell’s Lane , Middletown, sweetberryfarmri.com . They have some varieties of apples ready for picking. Things do change, so confirm the crop you’re coming to pick by calling (401) 847-3912. You can also pick your own flowers. Their apple cider doughnuts are back, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RP3u6_0hmkEskA00

Pippin Apple Orchard in Cranston

Pick-your-own apples begins Saturday, Sept. 10, at 751 Pippin Orchard Rd. , Cranston, (401) 943-7096, on Facebook . The orchard will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Steere Orchard in Greenville

The apple crop is looking good at Steere, and pick-your-own season has begun at 150 Austin Ave. , Greenville. (401) 949-1456, steereorchard.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ix3NC_0hmkEskA00

Dame Farm in Johnston

While they started pick your own on Labor Day weekend, they are letting things dry out. They should resume by Thursday, Sept. 8. They also have apples to purchase at their farmstand at 91 Brown Ave., Johnston, (401) 949-3657, damefarmandorchards.com .

Phantom Farms in Cumberland

Not only do they have apple picking — set to begin on Sept. 15, but check first — they have plenty of baked goods, including gluten-free selections. Find them at 2920 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland, (401) 333-2240, on Instagram.@phantomfarmsri .

Knight Farm Apple Orchard in North Scituate

Located at 1 Snake Hill Farm Rd., North Scituate, (401) 349-4408, Knight Farm offers pick-your-own apples, ice cream and more. The Farmer's Omelette at Knight Farm serves breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday. The orchard reports being open daily, but call ahead for PYO, as hours or picking status could not be confirmed.

Sign up here to receive my weekly newsletter, Gail's Food Feed

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sweet! Pick your own apples at these 13 Rhode Island orchards

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
purewow.com

The 15 Most Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The Ocean State might be small, but it’s a mighty nice place to vacation—particularly if you’re seeking a quiet coastal...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, RI
Johnston, RI
Business
City
Johnston, RI
Smithfield, RI
Business
City
North Scituate, RI
City
Middletown, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
Johnston, RI
Industry
City
Greenville, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Roast House owner purchases former Harmony Lodge

GLOCESTER – It’s been George’s, Chester’s and of course, most recently, Harmony Lodge. And soon, the building at 102 Putnam Pike will become Assados, as an experienced restaurant owner brings his kitchen talents to Chepachet. Jorge Diogo, owner of the Roast House, purchased the property this...
GLOCESTER, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Picking#Apple Orchard#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Johnston S Dame Farm#Steere Orchard#Sunset Orchard Farm#Sunset Orchards
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
iheart.com

Return Of The Megalodon In Rhode Island? Nope, Just Mackerel

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Has the terror of earth's ancient oceans returned? A recent research trip off the coast of Block Island yielded some briefly surprising results for a team of scientists from the Atlantic Shark Institute. The Institute said its team was doing sonar scans when...
WILDLIFE
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 9, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes never responsible Nellie, Ed for life, and rockin' the U.S. Open. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Homes Newly Listed

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/9/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy