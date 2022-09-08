Anna Siriano plants the seeds of love and hope at the Hilltop's Highland Youth Garden

The Hilltop on Columbus’ West Side isn’t known for its lush landscapes, but venturing just a few blocks south of Broad Street on Highland Avenue at the right time of year brings you to a verdant oasis of fruits, vegetables and flowers. Here, at Highland Youth Garden, bees and butterflies flit among the foliage, doing their part to pollinate the flora. Also doing her part is Anna Siriano, a Hilliard native who now lives in the Hilltop.

Siriano, a devoted volunteer, has helped make the garden a place that supports the growth of both plants and young people alike. Siriano said the garden is a respite from the pressures of school and the specter of bullying for youths. “In our space … I see kids supporting each other all the time,” she said. “It’s a relaxed, no-pressure space for kids. … Anything I can do to help facilitate (that), I’m all for it.”

By day, Siriano, 31, serves as director of membership engagement at the Ohio Environmental Council. For the last several years, she’s filled much of her spare time volunteering at Highland Youth Garden, eventually joining the board as a member in late 2020 before rising to the role of vice president the following year and board president in January 2022.

“She has no shortage of experience and insight and ideas,” said Shelly Casto, executive director of the garden. “Everyone was very enthusiastic about her energy and her commitment to what we’re doing.” Not all of the board members or garden employees live on the Hilltop, she added, so Siriano’s experience as a community member provides a level of authenticity, too.

“One of the best reasons to recruit somebody (to the board) is, first, they have to have a passion for our mission, and she definitely had that. She showed up, she volunteered … she was a great mentor to the kids in the garden,” said former board president Teresa Woodard, who nominated Siriano as an Everyday Hero. “And then, she had skills that would help the board. … We really appreciated the perspective that she brought.”

Founded in 2009 after the closure of two area rec centers, Highland Youth Garden broke ground in 2010 and quickly saw large-scale improvements like irrigation throughout the property and a high tunnel to extend the growing season for certain crops.

Today, the half-acre garden features a larger high tunnel, a 1,700-gallon underground cistern to collect rainwater for irrigation, programs for youth from elementary school through teenage years, a newly purchased home on an adjacent lot to expand that programming, a twice-weekly free market and an on-site education center, plus plots for fruits, vegetables, herbs, pollinators and native plants. It’s open 24/7 and doesn’t have a barrier fence, making it welcoming to all.

The garden partners with educators at nearby Highland Elementary School and Educational Academy for Boys and Girls to bring learning outdoors, offers summer camps and after-school gardening clubs, and employs teenagers part time through its Green Teens program. Together with volunteers and a handful of full-time staff, these youths care for the space and the plants growing in it, from sowing seeds to harvesting produce and preparing it for distribution at the free markets.

Siriano first became aware of Highland Youth Garden while exploring the neighborhood after moving there in late 2016. It was cold, she remembers, and as she and her partner, Joe Argiro, passed the high tunnel, an employee—former lead educator Katie Carey—invited them in to try some spinach. When spinach is exposed to colder temperatures, Carey told them, it increases its sugar production and becomes sweeter. “We tasted it, and I’m like, wow—this is the best spinach I’ve ever had,” Siriano said, adding that better-tasting produce is a consistent theme at the garden, thanks to the loving care it receives.

In 2019, Siriano became more involved with the community through the United Way of Central Ohio’s Neighborhood Leadership Academy and Envision Hilltop’s community planning meetings. “The Highland Youth Garden continually came up as being this sort of prized area in the neighborhood,” she said. Then, “the things that the garden was doing (earlier in the pandemic) … impressed me. They made me want to be more involved as a leader, because the organization was adapting to the needs of the community.”

Since assuming the role of board president, Siriano has been hard at work behind the scenes and in the trenches, doing everything from developing long-term strategic plans to weeding and spreading mulch ahead of the garden’s seasonal festivals in spring, summer and fall.

“She has great energy, and I really see her as one of the next generation of power leaders in Columbus. She’s really looking out for the bigger picture in our community,” Casto said. “I really am inspired by her, [and] … I feel good about the fact that people like Anna are going to be taking up the reins here.”

Woodard agreed, noting that Siriano often helps Argiro, who is also active in the community, with civic projects.

“The two of them are a real dynamo in the Hilltop,” Woodard said. “I just love that there's young blood and young commitment to being a part of this neighborhood.”

For Siriano, the garden has also served as a personal respite from the stresses of COVID-19. “Without the youth garden during the pandemic, I likely would have rarely left my house,” she noted. “Some of the other ways of doing good for the world can feel almost like you’re taking on the burden of it all, and (the youth garden) is very one-step. It’s one conversation with a kid. It’s one plant in the ground. … It focuses you on the present, and I think I needed that during the pandemic.”

While she enjoys spending quiet, early mornings in the garden and talking with patrons of the free markets, Siriano’s face lights up with what Casto calls an “infectious smile” when speaking about the kids she gets to support. “It’s reaffirming every time I’m able to come out here, to be able to be here, see the kids or the teens having fun,” Siriano said. “If you do good work and you provide a positive, happy environment … that plants the seeds of them continuing to spread the love.”

“She’s really earnest and really thoughtful when she interacts with children,” Casto said. “That just extends our welcome to our most important constituents.”

The process of growing food is simple, but not necessarily easy, Siriano said. That challenge and the reward it provides are fulfilling for everyone involved.

“For me, (the garden) is important because it’s a space of community and a space of beauty in our neighborhood. … We’re always working to continue to bring the community in and have them feel a sense of ownership for this space,” Siriano said. “The Highland Youth Garden is part of a large ecosystem of organizations … that are doing really important work out here on the Hilltop to try to holistically address the needs of people (who live here).”

“I am so grateful for her commitment, and I am so excited to see what we achieve together,” Casto said. “She's got big things coming.”

About Anna Siriano

What neighborhood or town do you live in? The Hilltop

What is a challenge you have overcome? Turning our 2021 in-person fundraiser into a digital event as the pandemic pressed on.

What inspires you? Talking to neighbors who come to the garden and seeing kids and teens learning and having fun.

What keeps you engaged?Thinking about the ways we can live into what we want to see in the world and do more transformative work with the garden as a foundation.

