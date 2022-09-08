ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Candidates have spent more than $10 million so far to become Rhode Island's next governor

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

There's less than a week to go before Rhode Island's primary election and the candidates for governor are throwing everything they've got at each other.

The Latino Victory Fund on Wednesday joined the fray in support of Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, launching a controversial television ad attacking her chief Democratic rivals Helena Buonanno Foulkes and incumbent Governor Dan McKee.

The 30-second spot running in both English and Spanish asks voters "Who's worse?" Foulkes or McKee?

Produced by former Foulkes ad maker Mark Putnam, the spot accuses Foulkes of being "basically a Republican" for donating $500 to GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell in 2014.

Final TV debate: RI Democratic candidates for governor trade barbs

Candidate Forum: Gov. McKee's challengers step up their attacks on him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBx6M_0hmkEkva00

And it says McKee "better lawyer up" over the investigation into a $5-million education contract to ILO Group.

The ad does not include a list of the top five donors to Latino Victory Fund, as required by Rhode Island campaign finance law.

The McKee campaign tried to block the ad from ever hitting the air and filed a campaign finance complaint Tuesday accusing the Latino Victory Fund of failing to disclose their election spending by the deadline set in state law.

After arguing that the 24-hour disclosure requirement only starts when money changes hands — not a contract agreed — the Latino Victory Fund reported the $136, it spent on the ad Tuesday evening.

“Running an ad calling another Democratic candidate — especially one who is supported by Speaker Pelosi—'basically a Republican' is a desperate line of attack, and especially ironic given that Secretary Gorbea not only worked for a Republican governor, but actively campaigned for Rhode Island’s pro-gun, anti-choice former Speaker of the House," Foulkes campaign spokesperson Audrey Lucas said in an email.

Speaking of Nancy Pelosi , Lucas confirmed the speaker and longtime friend of Foulkes' mother will be coming to Rhode Island to campaign for her.

Election 2022 Updates: The latest news in the highest-profile races in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Primary Voter Guide: Everything you need know to about casting your ballot

And Foulkes launched her own attack ad Wednesday going after McKee on ILO and his job approval and Gorbea over recent ballots with the wrong candidate names on them.

McKee campaign manager Brexton Isaacs called the ads desperate.

"The latest ads from Helena Foulkes, Nellie Gorbea, and their supporters are a crystal clear sign that their campaigns are desperate in the closing days of this race," Isaacs wrote. "They are lying – even breaking Rhode Island election transparency laws – because they know that the Governor is in a commanding position to win this race."

The recent spate of negative ads is part of a surge in gubernatorial campaign spending in the runup to the Sept. 13 primary.

Democratic and Republican candidates have spent more than $2 million in the last four weeks and more than $10 million since the start of the campaign, according to new financial filings.

And that does not include the torrent of outside cash pouring into the race in the final weeks, such as the Latino Victory Fund

RI's best and worst political ads from the past?: Here are some of the most memorable ones

The candidates

Here's a rundown on where each candidate stands before voters head to the polls next week.23

Helena Buonanno Foulkes

The former CVS executive and Democrat is about to break the $4-million mark in total campaign spending this cycle. (She had spent $3.9 million through Tuesday, according to her most recent filing with the state Board of Elections.)

Foulkes had $131,000 in cash heading into the last week of the primary campaign.

She loaned her campaign another $550,000 since the middle of last month and has put $1.3 million of her own money into the race.

She spent $670,000 in the last four weeks.

Dan McKee

The incumbent spent $706,000 in the past four weeks, the most of any candidate over that period, and has spent $2 million during the cycle.

McKee began the last week of the primary with $40,000 in the bank after taking in $160,000 in donations since mid August.

Nellie Gorbea

The Secretary of State spent $350,000 in the last four weeks and $1.8 million since last year.

She started the final week of the campaign with $115,000 cash after raising $102,000 since mid August.

Matt Brown

The former secretary of state spent $130,000 over the last four weeks, a big chunk of the $550,000 total spent during the election cycle.

He had $44,000 in his campaign account heading into the final week.

Brown has loaned his campaign $25,000 this cycle.

Luis Daniel Muñoz

The community organizer has $1,000 in the bank heading into the final week and has spent $17,000 since last year.

Ashley Kalus

The Republican frontrunner spent $205,000 in the last four weeks and spent has $2.3 million total since jumping into the race.

The vast majority of the money she has raised came from her own pocket. She has loaned her campaign $2.7 million and collected $104,000 in donations since last year.

She had $550,000 in the bank at the start of the week.

Political Scene: When Assembly races get tight, the dirt flies. Primary contests to watch

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Candidates have spent more than $10 million so far to become Rhode Island's next governor

Comments / 3

Jerry Picozzi
2d ago

what a waste of money. Feed the poor and veterans. Help the homeless. You want the job, fund it yourself.My rant for the morning. 👍

Reply(2)
3
Related
GoLocalProv

GoLocal Endorsement for Democratic Candidate for Lt. Governor

GoLocal interviewed the two leading candidates for Rhode Island lieutenant governor — State Rep. Deborah Ruggerio and sitting Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos. Ruggerio, in her interview, made a strong case that she has the experience — and fortitude — to take over as governor if the incumbent were suddenly to leave the scene.
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 9, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes never responsible Nellie, Ed for life, and rockin' the U.S. Open. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Is RI the Epitome of Ethical Politicians in America? No Corruption Cases in Nearly 4 Years

It has been nearly four full years since a politician — elected or appointed — has been charged on the grounds of political corruption in Rhode Island. In a state that is often considered synonymous with political corruption, the new unheard-of streak sparks serious questions — is this four-year period an aberration, is there a lack of attention by federal and state law enforcement, or have we entered a new era?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Nellie Gorbea
GoLocalProv

Judge Erickson: Secretary of State Gorbea Should Acknowledge Her Mistakes

Who is responsible for ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and transparency of elections in Rhode Island? The short answer is that we all are. We serve as poll workers, clerks, canvassers, checkers, and runners, as provided by law. In many ways, the unique high quality of elections in this country is because we, as citizens, are there every step of the way. Local boards of canvassers, for example, are required by law to be bipartisan. At the top of the pyramid, however, it gets a bit murky.
POLITICS
purewow.com

The 15 Most Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The Ocean State might be small, but it’s a mighty nice place to vacation—particularly if you’re seeking a quiet coastal...
TRAVEL
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Republican Primary#Governor#Election State#The Latino Victory Fund#Democratic#Spanish#Gop#Senate#Ilo Group
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WTNH

Republican candidate for governor unveils ‘Parental Bill of Rights,’ democratic incumbent says it’s ‘political hay’

Conn. (WTNH) — Giving the power back to parents: that was the message from the Republican ticket in the race for governor. This Republican plan, labeled as a “parental bill of rights,” covered everything from masks to school vouchers, to who transgender athletes should compete against. Parents like Cheryl Radachowski of Danbury were at the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island For $800,000

The real estate market is headed into the fall buying season. Inventory is low, and interest rates are creeping up. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a range of homes -- all for about $800,000. If you need to see what your home is valued at in...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy