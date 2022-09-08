Candidates have spent more than $10 million so far to become Rhode Island's next governor

There's less than a week to go before Rhode Island's primary election and the candidates for governor are throwing everything they've got at each other.

The Latino Victory Fund on Wednesday joined the fray in support of Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, launching a controversial television ad attacking her chief Democratic rivals Helena Buonanno Foulkes and incumbent Governor Dan McKee.

The 30-second spot running in both English and Spanish asks voters "Who's worse?" Foulkes or McKee?

Produced by former Foulkes ad maker Mark Putnam, the spot accuses Foulkes of being "basically a Republican" for donating $500 to GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell in 2014.

And it says McKee "better lawyer up" over the investigation into a $5-million education contract to ILO Group.

The ad does not include a list of the top five donors to Latino Victory Fund, as required by Rhode Island campaign finance law.

The McKee campaign tried to block the ad from ever hitting the air and filed a campaign finance complaint Tuesday accusing the Latino Victory Fund of failing to disclose their election spending by the deadline set in state law.

After arguing that the 24-hour disclosure requirement only starts when money changes hands — not a contract agreed — the Latino Victory Fund reported the $136, it spent on the ad Tuesday evening.

“Running an ad calling another Democratic candidate — especially one who is supported by Speaker Pelosi—'basically a Republican' is a desperate line of attack, and especially ironic given that Secretary Gorbea not only worked for a Republican governor, but actively campaigned for Rhode Island’s pro-gun, anti-choice former Speaker of the House," Foulkes campaign spokesperson Audrey Lucas said in an email.

Speaking of Nancy Pelosi , Lucas confirmed the speaker and longtime friend of Foulkes' mother will be coming to Rhode Island to campaign for her.

And Foulkes launched her own attack ad Wednesday going after McKee on ILO and his job approval and Gorbea over recent ballots with the wrong candidate names on them.

McKee campaign manager Brexton Isaacs called the ads desperate.

"The latest ads from Helena Foulkes, Nellie Gorbea, and their supporters are a crystal clear sign that their campaigns are desperate in the closing days of this race," Isaacs wrote. "They are lying – even breaking Rhode Island election transparency laws – because they know that the Governor is in a commanding position to win this race."

The recent spate of negative ads is part of a surge in gubernatorial campaign spending in the runup to the Sept. 13 primary.

Democratic and Republican candidates have spent more than $2 million in the last four weeks and more than $10 million since the start of the campaign, according to new financial filings.

And that does not include the torrent of outside cash pouring into the race in the final weeks, such as the Latino Victory Fund

The candidates

Here's a rundown on where each candidate stands before voters head to the polls next week.23

The former CVS executive and Democrat is about to break the $4-million mark in total campaign spending this cycle. (She had spent $3.9 million through Tuesday, according to her most recent filing with the state Board of Elections.)

Foulkes had $131,000 in cash heading into the last week of the primary campaign.

She loaned her campaign another $550,000 since the middle of last month and has put $1.3 million of her own money into the race.

She spent $670,000 in the last four weeks.

Dan McKee

The incumbent spent $706,000 in the past four weeks, the most of any candidate over that period, and has spent $2 million during the cycle.

McKee began the last week of the primary with $40,000 in the bank after taking in $160,000 in donations since mid August.

The Secretary of State spent $350,000 in the last four weeks and $1.8 million since last year.

She started the final week of the campaign with $115,000 cash after raising $102,000 since mid August.

The former secretary of state spent $130,000 over the last four weeks, a big chunk of the $550,000 total spent during the election cycle.

He had $44,000 in his campaign account heading into the final week.

Brown has loaned his campaign $25,000 this cycle.

The community organizer has $1,000 in the bank heading into the final week and has spent $17,000 since last year.

Ashley Kalus

The Republican frontrunner spent $205,000 in the last four weeks and spent has $2.3 million total since jumping into the race.

The vast majority of the money she has raised came from her own pocket. She has loaned her campaign $2.7 million and collected $104,000 in donations since last year.

She had $550,000 in the bank at the start of the week.

