Westerly, RI

Westerly football coach Stanley Dunbar seeks out athletes for his spread offense

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

WESTERLY — Stanley Dunbar watches practice and sees a college football offense on the field.

Running backs find space between the tackles and on the edges. Tight ends work down the middle between the hash marks. Receivers are turned loose outside with the chance to make a big play.

It’s a departure from what some teams employ in high school. Dunbar’s background in both playing and coaching at the next level gave him a clear vision for what he wanted to implement at Westerly. It’s safe to say the Bulldogs have learned those lessons well.

“Colleges are running spread offenses,” Dunbar said. “Colleges are advancing — they're not running wing-T. They’re not running single wing.

“When a coach can look at a kid’s film, sees his strengths and sees how he could fit into their scheme, it’s going to improve their recruiting.”

It’s also been integral to helping Westerly remain a consistent contender in Division II. The Bulldogs fell to St. Raphael in a semifinal thriller last season and have their eyes set on more in 2022. Continuing the momentum Dunbar and his staff have established since their arrival is the first step.

“It’s obviously a testament to our coaching staff and the way we practice,” Dunbar said. “We kind of have a method — how we teach and how practice is broken up. I think that kind of plays into the success we’ve had.”

The Bulldogs have rarely lacked size and strength across the front. Westerly played in five Division II Super Bowls from 1996-2002 and carried what was a clear identity — bruising offensive linemen, a traditional fullback clearing the way and runners breaking off yardage in chunks. There was no need to fix what wasn’t broken.

Football’s evolution has led to the Bulldogs recruiting players like Luke Marley from their own hallways. Long and lean at 6 feet 4 inches, Marley also competed in basketball, lacrosse and indoor track during his high school days. He’s now a receiver at Bryant University — there might not have been the same avenue for him to develop in a different era.

“When you’re playing that style of football, you attract those guys,” Dunbar said. “I think when kids saw us throwing the ball, you start to get kids who play lacrosse. You start to get basketball players. You start to get more athletes in the school coming out and playing football.

“There are going to be athletes in the school. There are going to be athletes whether they’ve never played before or not. It’s just identifying kids and certain skill sets. I think that’s one thing that not a lot of coaches know when transitioning to a spread offense.”

Dunbar was an All-State player and Super Bowl winner at St. Raphael before continuing with Dean College and the University of Rhode Island. He worked at defensive back with the Rams but was an offensive dynamo with the Saints, leading them to the Division I crown in 2007. Those remain some of his favorite memories in the game, and Dunbar hopes to offer his current players a similar experience.

“Obviously, we want to preach discipline,” Dunbar said. “We want to preach all those things football teaches you. But at the same time, I think kids have to enjoy being out here.

“I think that’s something we try to make sure of. It’s hard work, but at the same time kids can enjoy it.”

Dunbar was building a similar foundation at Coventry when the Westerly job came open. Coaching against Stonington (Conn.) in one of the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving rivalries and entering a community with the accompanying tradition was too much to ignore. Dunbar has found the perfect marriage between his skills and an invested program.

“Probably the richest tradition in the state — one of the richest traditions in the state,” Dunbar said. “That’s something I’m honored to be a part of.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Westerly football coach Stanley Dunbar seeks out athletes for his spread offense

