Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Ukraine Warns Russian Cyber Onslaught Is Coming
Washington — Ukraine is bracing for a new wave of Russian cyberattacks likely aimed at freezing its citizens in coming months and crippling its spending power. The attacks, according to an assessment shared Friday by a top Ukrainian cyber official, are expected to include precision cyber strikes, combining virtual efforts against key systems with physical action targeting critical infrastructure as winter approaches.
Voice of America
Both Sides in Ukraine War Face Ammunition Squeeze
Paris — With Ukraine dependent on Western military aid following Russia's invasion and Moscow burning through stocks and under sanctions, both sides fear exhausting their shells, bombs and missiles, experts say. Moscow's economic exclusion means it is "having to buy artillery rounds from North Korea," U.S. National Security Council...
Voice of America
Blinken Says Costs of Russian Invasion Are ‘Huge’ as Ukraine Scores Victories
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO's secretary-general to discuss Ukraine's recent military gains and how European countries will get through the coming winter with less Russian gas and oil. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
Voice of America
Ukraine Claims New Gains in Counteroffensive Against Russia
Ukraine claimed new gains in its counteroffensive against Russian forces Friday as a Russian-appointed administrator for the eastern Kharkiv region acknowledged that Kyiv had achieved a "substantial victory.”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Friday that Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 30 settlements in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 10
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:10 a.m.: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv Saturday on a surprise visit, reports Agence France-Presse. It is her second trip to Ukraine and comes...
‘You can’t scare us’, Zelenkiy tells Russia, after missile attacks on Kharkiv – as it happened
Engineers working to restore power in region which has seen gains by Ukrainian forces
Voice of America
UN Raises Concern About Treatment of Disabled in China, Ukraine
Geneva — The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has raised concerns about the treatment of people with disabilities in China and Ukraine. The two countries are among nine whose records came under review by the 18-member monitoring group during its latest session. The committee said...
Voice of America
Europeans Doubt Iran's Intentions in Nuclear Talks, Sparking Tehran's Ire
PARIS/VIENNA — France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow. Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Ukrainian POWs in Russian Detention Subject to Abuse, UN Reports
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says prisoners of war held in detention by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have been subject to torture and other inhumane and degrading treatment. The mission has documented a range of violations against prisoners...
Voice of America
China’s Charm Offensive Loses Appeal in Baltics
WASHINGTON — For the Baltic states in northeastern Europe, the dream of increased prosperity through trade and investment from China has run its course, analysts tell VOA. “This was the debate that happened in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania around 2016, that we should get some investment from China, we should attract this ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, as well as railway cargo from China, but those voices have gone down,” said Martins Hirss, a political scientist teaching at the University of Latvia, in a phone interview from Riga.
Voice of America
EU Nations Seek Joint Efforts to Fight Rising Energy Costs
European Union ministers met Friday in Brussels to seek joint solutions to protect citizens from rising energy prices. The increases threaten to put millions of people into cold and poverty this winter as Russia cuts off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Russia increase over the war in Ukraine, energy...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: How Ukrainians Purchased Military Equipment
Ukraine and the IAEA say they’ve learned of a serious development at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The challenges facing the European Union as ministers meet to discuss what to do about soaring energy prices. How everyday Ukrainians are crowdfunding significant military purchases.
Voice of America
Albania Suffers 2nd Cyberattack, Blames Iran
Tirana, Albania — Albania has suffered a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said Saturday, blaming Iran which Tirana also accused of an earlier assault on its digital systems. "The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the...
Voice of America
Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
Western arms production to ramp up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Western governments are mobilizing their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine's six-month-old battle against Russia's invasion. The Pentagon wants allies to ramp up their own production lines to help replenish stockpiles.
Voice of America
Ukraine Presses New Offensive as Russian Troops Retreat From Kharkiv Region
Ukrainian forces advanced their counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine Sunday, looking to take advantage of Russian troop withdrawals from the northeastern Kharkiv region in a retreat that may have changed the course of the nearly seven-month conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy derided the Russians in his nightly video address Saturday, saying,...
Voice of America
UN Chief: Flood-Ravaged Pakistan Wrongly Attacked by 'Blind' Nature
ISLAMABAD — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while referring to Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, said Friday that “humanity has declared war on nature and nature is striking back.”. Guterres spoke in Islamabad at the start of his two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-ravaged South Asian nation....
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Final Reactor at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Switched Off
Kyiv — Ukraine said Sunday the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the south of the country was no longer generating electricity. "Today, September 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41 am (0141 GMT), unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the...
Voice of America
India, China Withdraw Troops from Disputed Himalayan Border Area
NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese troops are pulling back from one of the several disputed border areas in the Himalayan mountains where they have been locked in a standoff for over two years. The Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday evening that troops had begun to...
Voice of America
Uyghur News Recap: Sept. 2–9, 2022
Washington — Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world. Ex-New Zealand foreign minister criticized for comments about UN Uyghur report. Gerry Brownlee, a lawmaker for the center-right National Party of New Zealand and former foreign minister, drew criticism for his remarks about the U.N. report saying China committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Brownlee said that it was good that the report "acknowledges that there has been a terrorism problem" in Xinjiang, which is why China sends Uyghurs to what it calls reeducation camps.
Comments / 0