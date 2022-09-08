ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 'Stone Ender' colonial home for sale is one of only 14 left in Rhode Island

By The Providence Journal
House: First Period Stone Ender colonial ​at 1147 Great Rd., Lincoln

Owners: Preserve Rhode Island

Rooms: 7 rooms; 3 bedrooms, home office/nursery, formal dining, living room, kitchen, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms

History: ​Built in 1696, Valentine Whitman Jr. House is one of only 14 confirmed Stone Enders remaining in Rhode Island. Stone Enders — with one side made of stone and the other three sides are made of wood — are a colonial style unique to this area of New England.

Features: Restored cedar shake roof, cedar shingles, wide plank wood flooring, elegant chamfered beams throughout.

Statistics: 2,448 square feet; Lot: 1.09 acres

Price: $539,900; Taxes: $5,170 (owner occupied)

Contact: Jane Driver, Residential Properties, (401) 641-3723, jdriver@residentialproperties.com

