This 'Stone Ender' colonial home for sale is one of only 14 left in Rhode Island
House: First Period Stone Ender colonial at 1147 Great Rd., Lincoln
Owners: Preserve Rhode Island
Rooms: 7 rooms; 3 bedrooms, home office/nursery, formal dining, living room, kitchen, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms
History: Built in 1696, Valentine Whitman Jr. House is one of only 14 confirmed Stone Enders remaining in Rhode Island. Stone Enders — with one side made of stone and the other three sides are made of wood — are a colonial style unique to this area of New England.
Features: Restored cedar shake roof, cedar shingles, wide plank wood flooring, elegant chamfered beams throughout.
Statistics: 2,448 square feet; Lot: 1.09 acres
Price: $539,900; Taxes: $5,170 (owner occupied)
Contact: Jane Driver, Residential Properties, (401) 641-3723, jdriver@residentialproperties.com
