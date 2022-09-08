ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville introduces food ordinance

SOMERVILLE - It's going to be easier for home bakers to sell their creations thanks to an ordinance introduced by the borough council on Monday.

The ordinance, drafted by the borough planning board, will allowing commercial home baking as an accessory use in all zones, eliminating the need for home bakers to go through the costly and time-consuming process of having to apply for a use variance from the zoning board of adjustment.

Under Somerville’s land use law, such a home business isn’t a permitted use in the residential zone. This ordinance, which could be up for a public hearing and final vote on Sept. 19.

In June, mycentraljersey.com published a story about borough resident Maria Winter, a fourth-grade teacher at Readington's Holland Brook School, make a few extra dollars for her 6-year-old son's college fund by baking cookies at home and selling them.

Winter is the type of home baker that New Jersey's new law permitting the sale of home-baked goods was supposed to benefit.

However, Winter was told by borough officials that she needed a zoning variance, pay a $1,000 application fee, deposit $4,000 into a borough escrow account, publish a public notice in the newspaper and notify all property owners within 200 feet of her home that there would be a public hearing on her application.

That process permit process is a far cry from the two-year $100 home baking permit that the state issues. That permit allows home bakers to legally sell their baked goods from home, at farmers markets or at events, with a yearly gross income maximum of $50,000.

But first the state requires applicants to “comply with applicable local laws of the municipality.”

And that meant Winter would have to navigate a nightmarish and expensive legal maze in her own hometown just to sell home-baked sugar cookies.

The ordinance sets out the rules for home bakers. For example, conversion of garages to house baking equipment is prohibited. No signs advertising the home baking business will be allowed. The home baker shall not use any equipment that creates noise, vibration, odors or electronic interference that could be detectable to neighbors.

The home baker is also required to allow the borough to inspect the premises.

Until 2021, New Jersey prohibited the sale of home baked goods but has now joined other states in allowing cottage food operations.

The state Department of Health maintains an updated list of permits given to home bakers. As of Aug. 22, the state has granted 27 permits in Somerset County, 39 in Middlesex County, 35 in in Union county and 17 in Hunterdon County.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

