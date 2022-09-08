New York Jets honor St. Thomas Aquinas football coach Tarig Holman

St. Thomas Aquinas football coach Tarig Holman has been selected as the New York Jets’ weekly High School Coach of the Week Game Changer presented by Visa.

The award includes Holman receiving a $2,500 donation for the Trojans’ football program and the team receives an automatic bid for next year’s Jets’ 11-ON Tournament.

The Jets will invite Holman to attend their Dec. 18 game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium, where he will be honored on the field. Additionally, St. Thomas Aquinas players will also receive tickets for the game.

In a press release, the Jets noted that Holman took over for the late Brian Meeney, who died in March at 46. On Aug. 26, St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Timber Creek 26-21 in an emotional game . Timber Creek is coached by Brian Wright, who was a friend of Meeney and a teammate at Rowan University.

After the game, Holman and Wright addressed both squads about Meeney’s impact on his players and the people that knew him.

Last week, St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 1-1 with a 49-14 win over New Providence. The Trojans play at Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Friday.

Holman is in his 23rd year as a coach and the 10th as a head coach. He led J.F. Kennedy-Iselin the last two seasons and was also the head coach at his alma mater Randolph, South Brunswick and Trenton.

After starring at Randolph, Holman played cornerback at Iowa, where he intercepted Michigan’s Tom Brady twice in one game. He signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2000, but an injury cut short his career.

