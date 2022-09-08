Read full article on original website
White House press secretary says Biden’s ‘soul of the nation speech’ wasn’t divisive
White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden’s "soul of the nation" speech — in which he cast former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country — was not divisive. The comments came during a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks prior ruling, allows Jewish university to deny LGBTQ+ group recognition
The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a prior state-level court ruling on Friday night that would have forced a Jewish university in New York to recognize an LGBTQ+ student group. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued the ruling which allows Yeshiva University to deny recognition to the YU Pride Alliance, which...
New York company hiring high school graduates for up to $47 an hour
America's youth can ditch the college degree and make nearly six figures without it. A New York construction company is hiring high school graduates and offering full benefits — even for those who are without a college degree. Graduates can be offered a full-time position, paying up to $47...
‘Heartworks’ foundation emphasizes kindness and support ahead of 9/11 anniversary: Founder Megan McDowell
‘Heartworks’ foundation emphasizes kindness and support ahead of 9/11 anniversary: Founder Megan McDowell.
Study: Asian American Employees Experience Lower Levels of Inclusion at Work
While often perceived as professionally successful, Asian Americans can find it harder to achieve their goals at work. That's according to a September McKinsey study of 24,842 U.S employees, in which 2,178 self-identified as Asian American. Per the report, 30 percent of Asian American respondents said their race made it harder to achieve their career goals, compared with 21 percent of White respondents.
America First Policy Institute launches toolkit to help parents understand, 'fight' Biden's Title IX changes
The America First Policy Institute on Friday released a toolkit to help parents combat the Biden administration’s proposed changes to Title IX. The Title IX Toolkit explains to parents the proposed changes to Title IX which would expand the rule's protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The...
Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy
Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
Nonpartisan campaign group seeks to bring a new perspective to politics with 'service-oriented' leaders
A nonpartisan campaign group called New Politics is seeking to bring a new perspective to the political landscape of Washington, D.C., and local governments by electing military, AmeriCorps and Peace Corps veterans to be "service-oriented" leaders. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, founder Emily Cherniack stressed the importance...
SDOH: Overcoming obstacles to better health outcomes
To effectively support employee health and well-being, business leaders and benefits professionals must think beyond the walls of the workplace. This became a high priority for employers when the pandemic began, and they realized that in order to maintain a healthy workforce, they needed to understand and support the social determinants of health (SDOH) that impact their employees and their ability to manage their healthcare needs.
Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society
TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
