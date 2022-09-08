ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. Knowledge is not got from Maxims. IT having been the common received opinion amongst men of letters, that MAXIMS were the foundation of all knowledge; and that the sciences were each of them built upon certain PRAECOGNITA, from whence the understanding was to take its rise, and by which it was to conduct itself in its inquiries into the matters belonging to that science, the beaten road of the Schools has been, to lay down in the beginning one or more GENERAL PROPOSITIONS, as foundations whereon to build the knowledge that was to be had of that subject. These doctrines, thus laid down for foundations of any science, were called PRINCIPLES, as the beginnings from which we must set out, and look no further backwards in our inquiries, as we have already observed.
Study: Asian American Employees Experience Lower Levels of Inclusion at Work

While often perceived as professionally successful, Asian Americans can find it harder to achieve their goals at work. That's according to a September McKinsey study of 24,842 U.S employees, in which 2,178 self-identified as Asian American. Per the report, 30 percent of Asian American respondents said their race made it harder to achieve their career goals, compared with 21 percent of White respondents.
Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy

Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
SDOH: Overcoming obstacles to better health outcomes

To effectively support employee health and well-being, business leaders and benefits professionals must think beyond the walls of the workplace. This became a high priority for employers when the pandemic began, and they realized that in order to maintain a healthy workforce, they needed to understand and support the social determinants of health (SDOH) that impact their employees and their ability to manage their healthcare needs.
Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society

TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
