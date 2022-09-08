ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who has the best bacon, egg and cheese sandwich in Dutchess County?

By Heather Clark, Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago
Whether it's abbreviated as BEC, said all at once −"baconeggandcheese" − or simply ordered by its name, the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is a staple of New York breakfast food.

Throughout the Hudson Valley, you can find the soft bread − whether it be roll, bun, English muffin, or, in rare cases, a doughnut − with gooey cheese and salty bacon topping eggs.

With school back in session and the fall weather starting to break the summer heat, we want to know: who has the best bacon, egg and cheese in Dutchess County?

Personally, when I need a BEC fix, I head to The Beacon Daily for one served on their signature English muffins.

But where do you go? We at The Poughkeepsie Journal want to hunt down the best. Send your suggestions to hclark@poughkeepsiejournal.com by Wednesday, Sept. 14. We'll then whittle the list down to five, giving you a chance to crown No. 1.

Heather Clark writes about food, drink and the restaurant business throughout the Mid Hudson Valley. Know of a restaurant opening or closing? Let her know at hclark@poughkeepsiejournal.com.

