Trampoline park proposed for Wappinger's Alpine Commons after 'overall plans fell apart'

What used to be a grocery store may become an indoor trampoline park with rock climbing, a swinging bridge and a "Ninja Warrior"-style obstacle course.

Fun Max Adventure Park is going before the Town of Wappinger Planning Board later this month to review its plans to create an amusement park of sorts inside the building that once housed Stop & Shop in the Alpine Commons complex off Route 9.

The plaza has lost several businesses in recent years, with only BJ's Wholesale Club remaining. The property owners have found it difficult attracting a business they feel would benefit the area and do well in a location that's hidden from traffic.

Those interested in the location included a flea market, a furniture store and even a pool hall, Ted Grogan, Diamond Properties' vice president of leasing, said during a town board meeting in July.

"We're holding on to every interested party," said Grogan, who was before the board requesting a zoning change for the 86.8-acre property with more than 1,000 parking spaces. The amendment would have allowed for large-scale residential along with uses such as microbrewery and hotels. Diamond had been working with developer Dakota Partners on a plan to build multi-story workforce housing and veteran housing, along with adding green space and maybe a restaurant.

"Most of the tenants that come up there, due to the lack of the visibility, are lackluster," Grogan said.

However, before the town could vote on the zoning change, the owner withdrew its application. Grogan declined the Journal's request for an interview.

"(The trampoline park) was the only party that showed any interest in that building now that the overall plans fell apart," said Wappinger Supervisor Richard Thurston. During the public hearing, councilmembers aired their concerns about the inclusion of workforce housing that was being proposed and also that the developer did not have definitive plans as to why they needed the zoning change.

"There would have been housing, total redevelopment, a village within a village," Thurston said.

Trampoline park possible

The trampoline park would take over 80,000 square feet and include activities such as rock climbing, a swinging bridge, an inflatable bullfight, a zip line, a dodgeball area, an obstacle course, bubble soccer and an area dedicated to toddlers, Fun Max Adventure Park posted on its Facebook page.

Excited parents posted comments to the site, wanting to know where the park would be located and when it would open. Some even asked when they could start booking parties.

The park offered few details other than to say construction had started and they hoped to open next year. Fun Max Adventure Park LLC was incorporated in in March.

However, the town said the park may need to be reviewed by the planning board. Recreational and entertainment are special permitted uses for properties zoned as shopping centers.

Fun Max Adventure Park declined the Journal's request for an interview but said over Facebook they are "waiting for something to move forward to next step" and that they still needed to finalize the plan.

