Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Cherry Block Smokehouse Opens, North Italia Woodlands Soon
Cherry Block Smokehouse, 1223 W. 34th, opened September 7 in Garden Oaks at the Stomping Grounds. This new smokehouse comes from Felix Florez who was the force behind the now-shuttered Cherry Block Craft Butcher's at Bravery Chef Hall. Cherry Block left the food hall in January 2021, opening Cherry Block Market in Katy soon after, with business partner Jess DeSham Timmons. Timmons is no longer affiliated with Cherry Block.
Houston Press
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Truckyard Oktoberfest and Fancy Boozy Brunch
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. The laidback EaDo hangout is throwing its free-to-attend Trucktoberfest party over two days this weekend, featuring German themed food, Oktoberfest beers on tap, and weiner dog racing, pretzel eating and stein holding contests. End of Summer Rosé Party at...
Houston Press
Sophistication and Childlike Wonder in Houston Ballet's Peter Pan
If you say you’ve never thought about what it’d be like to be a child again, or better yet, to be young forever, you’re probably lying. When you imagine it, as we know you do, you just might find yourself thinking of the world’s most famous child who refused to grow up, Peter Pan.
realtynewsreport.com
Demolition of Landmark Grocery Store Clears Way for Urban Village
BELLAIRE, Texas – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Kimco has signed a lease with a group of medical professionals from Houston Methodist who plan to raze the 106,000 SF Randalls, according to city officials. The venerable connection with Bellaire’s go-go days of 1956 sits on 3.1 acres. The grocery store, adored for its convenience and high-quality wines and foods, has stood at 5130 Bellaire Boulevard at S. Rice Avenue for more than 66 years.
Comments / 0