ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Record number of migrants die at southern border

Fiscal 2022 is on track to become the deadliest year on record for migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a report by CNN. Since Oct. 1 of last year, when fiscal 2022 started, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have registered 748 migrant deaths at the border, according to the report.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Smuggling#Shooting#Central America#U S Homeland Security#American#Tciu
Daily Mail

Hardworking migrant couple and their three children are set to be booted out of Australia after 14 years over a visa technicality - despite the nation facing a major skills shortage

A hardworking migrant couple and there three children are facing the prospect of being kicked out of Australia because of a visa technicality, despite the country facing a crippling skills shortage. Samy Velleyen is a builder with eight years of training and experience, while his wife Vinida is an aged...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
AFP

Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South

When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body -- an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise. "Seoul has to take a realistic approach when dealing with the North," said Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Navy taking on gangs in Colombia's biggest port

Colombia's Navy put on a show of force at the weekend in a town whose population is at the mercy of two warring gangs. But the military has tried to assert some state control by coming out in force in several neighborhoods in Colombia's main port city.
MILITARY
NBC News

Nicaragua cracks down on Catholic church

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is now being accused of detaining church leaders, canceling Catholic events, and shutting down religious radio stations. Telemundo’s Dunia Elvir has more on the rising tensions between the country’s government and the Catholic Church. Aug. 19, 2022.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Venezuelan migration picks up, reaches about 6.8M

LOS PATIOS, Colombia (AP) — Arbelys Briceño fixed her eyes on the chicken soup in the plastic container set before her, the first warm meal she’d had in days. She began eating slowly, almost hesitantly, but then picked up the pace — and snagged another serving when soup kitchen workers offered seconds. It was her eighth day on a journey from her Venezuelan hometown to Peru, a country the 14-year-old couldn’t place on a map but that her older brother had set as their destination. Mosquitoes had marked her legs. The sun had baked her face. “It is as if it were a vacation but with lots of walking,” Arbelys said with an outlook far more upbeat than that of most Venezuelan migrants trying to escape poverty in their once-prosperous country. About 6.8 million Venezuelans have left their homeland since an economic crisis took hold in earnest in 2014 for the country of some 28 million people. Most have gone to nearby nations in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 2.4 million are in Colombia, where Arbelys and her brother had paused on their trek.
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy