Monmouth football: 5 takeaways from 52-49 loss to Fordham

WEST LONG BRANCH – The official summer season at the Jersey Shore may be over, but they held a fireworks show just the same at Kessler Stadium Saturday.

And while it was a spectacular display in every way, the ending wasn’t quite what the locals had hoped for.

Despite a program-record 299 rushing yards from Monmouth’s Jaden Shirden, with the sophomore back scoring on bursts of 95 and 80 yards, it was a late Fordham touchdown that propelled the Rams to a thrilling 52-49 victory.

Both teams had their full offensive arsenals on display, combining for 1,419 yards of offense. But Monmouth's defense was simply unable to make enough plays in big spots.

“I thought (the offense) did a phenomenal job today,” Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said. “They kept answering the bell, getting us out of a hole, giving us the lead. We didn’t finish on defense, at the end of the half, at the end of the game. And if you are going to win games that is something you have to do. You have to be able to finish. We couldn’t get ourselves off the field, we couldn’t win the third down situations and we gave up too many big plays.”

Owen Wright gave Monmouth (0-2) the lead on a 24-yard TD run with four minutes to play with his third scoring run of the day. But Fordham drove deep into Monmouth territory, with Tim Demorat finding Fotis Kokosioulis on a 14-yard TD pass with 56 seconds to play for the winning score.

Quarterback Tony Muskett tried to rally Monmouth, but his desperation heave from the Fordham 42-yard-line as time expired was incomplete.

“Going 0-2 is not how we want to start the season, but we still have 9, 10, 11 games to play, we still have stuff we need to do in and out of conference,” said cornerback Eddie Morales, who made his second interception of the season. “We’ve got to keep pushing and work together as a defense.”

DeMorat, who threw for 452 yards and six TDs, found Makai Felton on a 22-yrd TD pass in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to extend Fordham’s lead to 45-35, as the Rams scored points on their fifth straight drive, including four touchdowns.

Then Muskett, who threw for 323 yards and two scores, used his two graduate transfer receivers to drive downfield. First it was Ugo Obasi from Virginia catching a 24-yard strike, before Yale transfer Darrion Carrington had a 14-yard reception on fourth down to keep the drive alive, before his 25-yard grab on the next play moved them to the 2-yard-line. Wright scored from a yard out to cut the deficit to 45-42 with 11:20 remaining.

Monmouth's defense finally made play after Demorat drove the Rams deep into Monmouth territory. On a fourth-and-four from the Monmouth 16 with 6:42 to play, DeMorat, under pressure from linebacker Ryan Moran, threw a pass that was intercepted by Terrell Smith.

Then Monmouth put together a drive, with Shirden running for 37 yards, before Wright scored to give Monmouth the lead late.

Here are five takeaways from Monmouth's loss to Fordham:

Ineffective defense

As impressive as the offensive production was, the defensive performance was equally as dismal. In all, the Hawks surrendered 706 yards of offense, with Fordham scoring seven touchdowns, including five on their final seven possessions of the game.

At one point, Fordham scored touchdowns on three straight drives, as the Hawks, without starting linemen Nick Shoemaker and Zamon Robinson, out with injuries, were unable to generate any pressure on DeMorat, who was not sacked all afternoon.

The effort came after Monmouth looked solid in the opener, giving up just 17 points to New Hampshire.

Shirden shines

When Monmouth’s Pete Guerriero ran for 1,996 yards in 2019, his breakaway speed provided both huge plays and an emotional spark for the entire team.

Shirden showed he’s capable of having the same impact. He broke a 95-yard touchdown run in which he easily outran the Fordham defense on Monmouth’s second possession, giving them a 14-7 lead. He had a 35-yard run to open their next possession, which ended in a short Wright TD run to give the Hawks a 20-7 lead.

Then Shirden did it again, breaking an 80-yarder for a score when Monmouth really needed a boost, pulling them within 35-32 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

“The number speaks for itself – Jaden really demonstrated his explosiveness and ability to take it to the house no matter where we are,” Callahan said. “He had a number of really long runs and he had great vision when he was running the ball and finding the right hole and then accelerating when he got to that point.”

“If I see an open crease, I take it. And if I can make them miss, I make them miss,” Shirden said.

Quarterback battle

The showdown between DeMorat, the reigning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year, and Muskett, the Preseason All-CAA quarterback, lived up to the hype.

But Muskett made the one big mistake. Late in the first half, Muskett fired a ball intended for Assanti Kearney downfield. But ball was off target and intercepted at the Fordham 11-yard-line. From there, Fordham drove 89 yards, with DeMorat hitting Jaden Allen on a 33-yard TD pass with 21 seconds left, giving the Rams a 28-26 lead.

It was Muskett’s fourth interception in the first two games.

DeMorat also ran for 50 yards, giving him 502 yards of offense.

Receivers stepping up

Monmouth has the look of a team that can score points against anyone. And with top receiver Dymere Miller missing the game with a shoulder injury, other wide outs have stepped up.

Kearney produced the first 100-yard game of his career, catching five passes for 121 yards. Alex Bryant, who caught eight passes for 67 yards and a TD in the opener after Miller went down, caught a 60-yard TD pass on Monmouth’s first possession of the game.

Dre Tucker caught the first TD pass of his career, finishing with four catches for 69 yards.

Special team struggles

After giving away 10 points on special teams in the opener, things didn’t get much better in this one.

Kicker Vincenzo Rea missed a pair of extra points. It forced the Hawks to go for a two-point conversion, which failed, as they found themselves chasing what turned out to be very important points.

Eventually, Eric Bernstein came on and kicked a pair of extra points and a 26-yard field goal.

On a positive note, freshman Makai Green appears to be Monmouth’s new kick returner, producing several good ones, including a 49-yarder to start the second half.

Pregame - Monmouth football: 5 keys vs. Fordham, as Hawks look for bounce-back win

WEST LONG BRANCH - It was an inauspicious start to the Colonial Athletic Association era for Monmouth football, and head coach Kevin Callahan didn’t mince words this week when reflecting on a season-opening 31-21 loss at New Hampshire.

“We have to have massive improvement in every area,” he said.

And while everyone contributed to the loss, Monmouth will need contributions from everyone in Saturday’s home opener against Fordham at Kessler Stadium.

“I think as in most first games you find out an awful lot about your team, you really find out some of the areas you need to improve on … and that was certainly the case for us. And it was not just in one area.

The 1 p.m. kickoff will be Monmouth’s first game on SportsNet New York (SNY) and NBC Sports Philadelphia, with the deal to broadcast the Hawks’ home games announced last week. The game will also be available via streaming on FloSports .

Fordham comes in off a 48-31 win, handing Wagner its 21st straight loss.

Here are five keys for Monmouth as it looks to even its record. And be sure to check out the scouting report and prediction at the end of this story:

Block LB Ryan Greenhagen

Rams’ graduate linebacker Ryan Greenhagen is among the most prolific tacklers in college football. He had 31 at Nebraska and 28 a week later at Monmouth last season, and was the leading tackler in the country when he was injured in their third game. He has 312 tackles for his career, with 35.5 for a loss, and opened the season with a team-high 11 tackles.

More Monmouth: Walk-on receiver from Ocean making plays, opening eyes

Monmouth has to do a better job running the ball – they had just 61 yards in the opener – and getting Greenhagen blocked is the key. Monmouth’s trio of backs, including Juwon Farri – Monmouth is 11-1 when he tops 100 yards – Owen Wright and Jaden Shirden, is an area of strength.

Contain QB Tim Demorat

This has to be a team effort against one of the best FCS quarterbacks. The Monmouth offense has to keep him off the field. The defense has to generate pressure in the pocket, and the secondary and linebackers have to be outstanding in coverage. Demorat has thrown for 300 yards 11 times in his last 19 starts, including a pair of 400-yard efforts. He threw for 385 yards and five TDs, and ran for another score against Wagner.

Monmouth gave up 272 yards through the air against New Hampshire, getting to the quarterback just once. Cornerback Eddie Morales had an interception for the defense’s only turnover.

Protect the ball

Tony Muskett had six interceptions all last season. He threw three picks against New Hampshire, two of which changed the course of the game in the second half. Winning the turnover battle will be critical against one of the Patriot League favorites, with Fordham picking off a pair of passes in the opener.

Monmouth’s junior quarterback made some big throws down the field, but he also missed some opportunities. There’s a chance he will be without receiver Dymere Miller (shoulder), in which case transfers Ugo Obasi and Darrion Carrington, along with Assanti Kearney and Alex Bryant, will have to step up.

Special teams rebound

This could easily be No. 1 on the list. Because special teams miscues will hold this team back. The blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by New Hampshire, and the missed 38-yard field goal, both in the second quarter, was a 10-point swing that was ultimately the difference in the game.

Solid special teams play is the minimum. But if Monmouth can eliminate the mistakes, it has enough explosive returners to turn special teams into an advantage each week.

Protect the house

The reality is that Monmouth has some very tough road games ahead, including two against nationally-ranked teams in Villanova and Delaware. Taking care of business at home is imperative. Monmouth lost to eventual Patriot League champions Holy Cross, 45-15, at home last year. It was their worst home loss since Kessler Stadium opened in 2017, with the Hawks now 22-3 at home since them.

Monmouth won at Fordham last year, 24-23, and the Rams will be looking to return the favor.

It’s the toughest schedule from top-to-bottom Monmouth's ever been faced, and it got off to a rocky start with a mistake-filled loss at New Hampshire in the Hawks' first-ever Colonial Athletic Association game last Thursday.

What Monmouth must do this season is take care of business at the Jersey Shore. And that begins with Saturday’s home opener against Fordham, one of the Patriot League favorites.

Since the renovated Kessler Stadium opened in 2017, Monmouth is 22-3 in West Long Branch, and was 19-1 at home until last season.

If the Hawks can generate some excitement early and get the home crowd going, it will go a long way towards setting a tone for the next three months.

Here is the scouting report for the first of six home games in 2022:

Fordham Rams (1-0) at Monmouth Hawks (0-1)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Kessler Stadium, West Long Branch.

TV: SNY, NBC Sports Philadelphia; FloSports.com (streaming).

Series: Monmouth leads 3-1, including a 24-23 win at Fordham in 2021.

When Fordham has the ball

Rams QB Tim DeMorat is considered by some to be tops in the FCS. So getting pressure and trying to mitigate the damage downfield will be critical. DeMorat threw for 386 yards and five TDs, running for another in a 48-31 win over Wagner, earning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week honors. DeMorat threw for 352 yards and three TDs last season against Monmouth, which gave up 272 passing yards in a 31-21 loss at New Hampshire. But the unit did not give up a passing TD, and gave up just 17 points. Monmouth’s strength is its secondary, with CB Eddie Morales making an interception and seven tackles, while S Tyrese Wright had eight tackles. WR Fotis Kokosioulis (5-9, 180) had seven catches for 156 yards and a score, while WR Garrett Cody and MJ Wright (Red Bank Catholic) caught two TD passes apiece.

If Monmouth can’t generate pressure in the pocket it’s going to be a long afternoon. The Hawks had just one sack and one hurry in the opener. Coordinator Andy Bobick will have to get creative with the gameplan. LB Ryan Moran had 3.5 sacks last season, second on the team, and was on the field a lot against New Hampshire. LB Da’Quan Grimes , who had a team-high 11 tackles after missing the entire 2021 season, had 3.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles-for-losses in 2019, his last full season. And DL Dominick Spano had three sacks a year ago. The Hawks have to get their playmakers in a position to get after DeMorat.

When Monmouth has the ball

It was a tough first game for Monmouth’s revamped offensive line, featuring five new starters. The ground game never got untracked, averaging just 1.7 yards-per-carry and gaining 62 yards. The result was a lot of pressure in the pocket on QB Tony Muskett , who lost 17 yards and was sacked twice. The Hawks are 11-1 when Juwon Farri rushes for more than 100 yards, and 1-5 over the past two seasons when he doesn’t after he gained just 35 yards. Farri, Owen Wright and Jaden Shirden form one of the top FCS backfields, and Monmouth has to be able to take advantage of that. And keeping the Fordham offense off the field is key.

With all that said, Muskett has to execute better and make better decisions. He had a pass intercepted at the New Hampshire 26 in the third quarter, while his fourth-down pass into heavy coverage with four minutes to play was picked and returned for a score. It’s unclear if WR Dymere Miller (shoulder) will play, although Alex Bryant stepped in with eight catches for 67 yards and a score. Virginia transfer WR Ugo Obasi also flashed the ability to make plays downfield.

Special teams

Monmouth had a punt blocked and missed a short field goal in its final scrimmage of training camp, and then had a punt blocked, which was returned for a TD, and missed a 38-yard field goal in the opener. This has to get cleaned up fast. The Hawks gave away 10 points on the road and ended up losing by that margin.

Fordham missed a short field goal in its only attempt last week, and gave up a 63-yard kickoff return.

Prediction

Monmouth 35, Fordham 34

